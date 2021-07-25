Fifth Column: Newspaper looting never works, writes Tavleen Singh

And, this attack on Dainik Bhaskar will suffer serious personal damage to the Prime Minister. (Photo courtesy: IE)

Whipping the Indian media into obedience has been an important project of Narendra Modi’s government. Inconvenient journalists have lost their jobs, threatened by tax inspectors, accused of “anti-national” activities and silenced in all sorts of other ways. But, the income tax raids on Dainik Bhaskar’s offices last week set a chilling new bar. If one of India’s two most powerful Indian newspapers can make this happen to them, what chance is there for smaller publications and digital platforms to be telling the truth?

Telling the truth is all Dainik Bhaskar tried to do during the devastating second wave of Covid. He published on the front page stories about the terrible suffering of ordinary people. Its journalists risked their lives to bring to the world images of the pyres that burn day and night in our crematoriums and of these bodies buried in shallow graves on the banks of the Ganges. He has published articles on the unforgivable oxygen shortages in hospitals and the people who have died due to these shortages. In a truly free country, this newspaper would have been rewarded for its courage in telling the truth. Instead, he was punished.

Using income tax raids as a weapon is not an idea that was invented in Modi’s “new India”. The cruelty with which any criticism of the government is quelled is new. Small digital platforms have been raided. Journalists who criticized the Modi government have lost their jobs. Foreign correspondents have been put on a leash after being refused long visas. And, in states like Uttar Pradesh, journalists have been jailed for trying to tell the truth. The result of this relentless assault on the media is that international watchdogs have started to categorize us as “illiberal democracies” and describe India as partially free. The consequence of these tactics has been that most news channels and newspapers have accepted that in the “new” India they can survive by obedience and not by trying to speak the truth.

In the first wave of Covid, when hundreds of thousands of migrant workers were forced to return home on foot because the national lockdown left them jobless, homeless and without transportation, the story of their suffering has been minimized. When the Prime Minister declared ‘victory’ over Covid and exported vaccines that India continues to desperately lack, this story was again so seriously downplayed that with the exception of the Minister of Health, no official was ‘lost his job. Last week, a study by the US-based Center for Global Development found that the official death toll in India was closer to four million than 400,000 and this story received less attention than the shenanigans. in Parliament.

With the media in such a state of docility, the Modi government seems to believe it can now lie about everything. So the Home Secretary told Parliament last week that Pegasus was nothing more than another attempt to slander India. Look at the timing of this briefing, he said, it came on the eve of this session of Parliament. What does that tell you? He tells us Minister that you haven’t noticed that questions about Pegasus are being asked in many countries where it has been used to hack the phones of private citizens. There was no monsoon session in these countries.

The Prime Minister has personally taken the leadership of his government’s campaign to prove that everything said about his mismanagement of Covid and his tough tactics to silence the media is a lie. He ordered his MPs last week to come out and tell “the people” that they should not believe the “false story” being propagated by the opposition parties. Has he not yet noticed that opposition parties are too weak and disorganized to create meaningful narratives? Has he not noticed that most journalists understand that the truth is only what his government says it is? Has he not yet noticed that the reason the international media sees him as a bully and not a Democrat is due to the methods he used to suppress the truth?

If he believes anyone thinks the income tax raids on Dainik Bhaskar will be seen as a simple attempt to get the owners of this newspaper for tax evasion, he is mistaken. He is seen by everyone for who he really is, which is another sign that Indian democracy is becoming more and more illiberal by the day. Using tax raids to silence the media is nothing new. This newspaper was the victim of more than a hundred tax raids during the time of Rajiv Gandhi while trying to tell the truth about Bofors. It was a bad idea and didn’t do much to prevent the truth about Bofors’ bribes from coming out. The use of tax raids to suppress the truth harmed Rajiv Gandhi personally than if he had been caught red-handed.

And, this attack on Dainik Bhaskar will suffer serious personal damage to the Prime Minister.

The only question that remains is whether this concerted campaign to silence all criticism will deceive the people. The answer will come when the most important of all state elections takes place in the early months of next year. If BJP wins Uttar Pradesh it will tell us that people still love Modi enough to forgive him for all his mistakes.