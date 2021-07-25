Opposition leader denounces Sindh government for failing to eliminate offal in town – nigerian News 24/7 ElotiTV.com





KARACHI: Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Saturday criticized the Pakistan People’s Party government in Sindh for its alleged failure to ensure timely disposal of offal and animal waste sacrifices in Karachi and other parts of Sindh at Eidul Azha.

Speaking at a press conference here, Mr Sheikh said authorities responsible for the disposal of offal and animal waste were nowhere to be found and the waste was left to rot.

He said this created dangerous conditions for residents of various localities in Karachi and other towns in the province.

He said he was ready to take ministers and advisers like Murtaza Wahab and Nasir Hussain Shah to a number of locations in Karachi where animal waste has been left to rot.

Imran Khan to hold several political rallies in Sindh districts next month

They are only occupied with photo ops as people suffer due to the deterioration of the situation due to garbage, trash and grime, he added.

He was concerned that if additional monsoon rains in the next few days could cause the situation in Karachi to become chaotic and warned authorities to dispose of waste from sacrificial animals as soon as possible to prevent disease outbreaks.

Mr Sheikh said that during his visit to Larkana on July 23, he saw piles of garbage and animal waste all around and people were in great difficulty due to poor and damaged infrastructure.

It’s a shame that the rulers, who couldn’t provide a proper drainage system in a city like Larkana, claim to make reforms in Kashmir and other areas if they voted for power, he added. .

PTI to sweep Kashmir elections

He also advised the PPP to stop dreaming of winning elections in Azad Kashmir.

Mr Sheikh, who is also Pakistan’s central vice president Tehreek-i-Insaf, said his party would win the July 25 elections in Azad Kashmir, as a recent Gallup poll showed 67% of residents supported Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He claimed that people on both sides of Kashmir knew full well who had stood up for them in their struggle for freedom and the relentless brutality that was unleashed in the occupied parts of the valley.

He said recent actions by Pakistan Muslim League leader Maryam Nawaz and PPP leaders during the election campaign revealed their ulterior motives that they only wanted to please their friends in India by posting declarations against the very sovereignty of the country.

He said their party leaders were attacked during the election campaign and the money looted was being used to buy votes.

He hoped that the candidates of the opposition parties would be beaten by the PTI candidates by huge margins. He warned that if the leaders of the PPP and PML-N did not give up dirty policies, they should be prepared for dire consequences.

He said it seemed like the days of the PPP government in Sindh were numbered and now the PPP leaders were only interested in raising more money from the treasury.

PM will visit Sindh next month

He said the prime minister would hold public rallies in a number of districts in Sindh in August.

Notables and those with flawless political careers would likely join the PTI during the prime minister’s expected visit, he added.

He alleged that senior Sindh government officials were the least interested in launching an operation against bandits and outlaws despite the fact that Home Secretary Sheikh Rasheed assured them a few years ago. months of their full support to purge troubled areas of hardened criminals.

Responding to a question about health cards for residents of Sindh, the PTI chief said senior Sindh government officials were creating obstacles in this process by not taking an active part as residents of other provinces were receiving the cards. for the best healthcare facilities.

He said that in addition to carrying out megaprojects, the federal government will now launch other such projects in Karachi and other districts of Sindh.

Posted in Dawn, July 25, 2021

