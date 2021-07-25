Politics
Archbishop Elpidophoros slams Turkey as Erdogan celebrates Hagia Sophia’s birthday
The Greek Orthodox Archbishop of America Elpidophoros issued a statement on Saturday on the first anniversary of the conversion of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul into an Islamic mosque.
“Hagia Sophia is the embodiment of our Orthodox Christian faith,” Elpidophoros said in a tweet on his personal Twitter account.
“We mourn his conversion into a mosque. Every culture is worthy of respect, and Hagia Sophia, the embodiment of Byzantine achievement, should have been left as a place of cultural intersection and religious harmony, ”proclaimed the religious leader.
Earlier today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commemorated the first anniversary of the conversion of this world monument into a mosque.
According to the translation of his Turkish tweet, Erdogan noted that the voices of Muslim prayers and the Koran will never leave the “domes of this great temple, until the end of time”.
The symbol of the rebirth of the sun of our civilization # Hagia Sophiacongratulations once again. Praise be to our Lord, who has shown us these days
By Allah, the voices of azan, salawat and marshmallows from the domes of this great temple will not be absent until the end of the day. pic.twitter.com/7wUivL4Rft
– Recep Tayyip Erdoan (@RTErdogan) July 24, 2021
Turkey turned Hagia Sophia into a mosque a year ago today
Thousands of worshipers, many waving Turkish flags, gathered on July 24, 2020 in Hagia Sophia for the first Friday prayers in decades as the UNESCO World Heritage site was officially inaugurated as a mosque .
The 1,500-year-old site became a museum in 1934. However, earlier in 2020, a Turkish court struck down Hagia Sophia’s museum status, saying its use as something other than a mosque was not legally possible.
Turkish President Erdogan then announced that the world-famous site would be used as a mosque for Friday prayers from July 24, 2020, a move that has become a cause for celebration for Muslims in Turkey.
Erdogan attended the inaugural prayers inside the monument with around 500 dignitaries, as he fulfilled what he described as the dream of our youth rooted in the Turkish Islamic movement.
Why is this temple important
Hagia Sophia in Istanbul remains the symbolic center of the Greek Orthodox faith, even nearly six centuries after its fall to the Ottomans and its conversion into a mosque.
From 537 to 1453, the Great Church, as the Byzantines called it, was the eastern heart of Christianity.
The massive temple contained a total of 23,000 worshipers and 525 priests, deacons and cantors served its liturgies.
However, the importance of Hagia Sophia (Holy Wisdom in English) was assuredly not only because of her imposing size.
In 1934, Turkish President Kemal Atatürk transformed the iconic building into a museum. In recent years, restoration work had been carried out on Hagia Sophia and several of the mosaics had been discovered.
Despite the ravages of time, Hagia Sophia remains universally recognized as one of the most beautiful buildings in the world. It was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985.
In early July 2020, the Turkish State Council overturned the 1934 Cabinet decision to establish the museum, revoking the status of a monument, and a subsequent decree by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the reclassification of Hagia Sophia as a mosque.
The 1934 decree was ruled illegal under Ottoman and Turkish law because the Hagia Sophia waqf, endowed by Sultan Mehmed, had designated the site as a mosque; supporters of the decision argued that Hagia Sophia was the personal property of the Sultan.
This new designation is controversial, citing condemnation from the Turkish opposition, UNESCO, the World Council of Churches and many international leaders.
Sources
2/ https://greekreporter.com/2021/07/25/archbishop-elpidophoros-slams-turkey-as-erdogan-celebrates-hagia-sophia-anniversary/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]