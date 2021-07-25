Archbishop Elpidophoros slams Turkey as Erdogan celebrates Hagia Sophia’s birthday

The Greek Orthodox Archbishop of America Elpidophoros issued a statement on Saturday on the first anniversary of the conversion of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul into an Islamic mosque.

“Hagia Sophia is the embodiment of our Orthodox Christian faith,” Elpidophoros said in a tweet on his personal Twitter account.

“We mourn his conversion into a mosque. Every culture is worthy of respect, and Hagia Sophia, the embodiment of Byzantine achievement, should have been left as a place of cultural intersection and religious harmony, ”proclaimed the religious leader.

Earlier today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commemorated the first anniversary of the conversion of this world monument into a mosque.

According to the translation of his Turkish tweet, Erdogan noted that the voices of Muslim prayers and the Koran will never leave the “domes of this great temple, until the end of time”.

The symbol of the rebirth of the sun of our civilization # Hagia Sophiacongratulations once again. Praise be to our Lord, who has shown us these days By Allah, the voices of azan, salawat and marshmallows from the domes of this great temple will not be absent until the end of the day. pic.twitter.com/7wUivL4Rft – Recep Tayyip Erdoan (@RTErdogan) July 24, 2021

Turkey turned Hagia Sophia into a mosque a year ago today

Thousands of worshipers, many waving Turkish flags, gathered on July 24, 2020 in Hagia Sophia for the first Friday prayers in decades as the UNESCO World Heritage site was officially inaugurated as a mosque .

The 1,500-year-old site became a museum in 1934. However, earlier in 2020, a Turkish court struck down Hagia Sophia’s museum status, saying its use as something other than a mosque was not legally possible.

Turkish President Erdogan then announced that the world-famous site would be used as a mosque for Friday prayers from July 24, 2020, a move that has become a cause for celebration for Muslims in Turkey.

Erdogan attended the inaugural prayers inside the monument with around 500 dignitaries, as he fulfilled what he described as the dream of our youth rooted in the Turkish Islamic movement.

Why is this temple important

Hagia Sophia in Istanbul remains the symbolic center of the Greek Orthodox faith, even nearly six centuries after its fall to the Ottomans and its conversion into a mosque.

From 537 to 1453, the Great Church, as the Byzantines called it, was the eastern heart of Christianity.

The massive temple contained a total of 23,000 worshipers and 525 priests, deacons and cantors served its liturgies.

However, the importance of Hagia Sophia (Holy Wisdom in English) was assuredly not only because of her imposing size.

In 1934, Turkish President Kemal Atatürk transformed the iconic building into a museum. In recent years, restoration work had been carried out on Hagia Sophia and several of the mosaics had been discovered.

Despite the ravages of time, Hagia Sophia remains universally recognized as one of the most beautiful buildings in the world. It was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985.

In early July 2020, the Turkish State Council overturned the 1934 Cabinet decision to establish the museum, revoking the status of a monument, and a subsequent decree by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the reclassification of Hagia Sophia as a mosque.

The 1934 decree was ruled illegal under Ottoman and Turkish law because the Hagia Sophia waqf, endowed by Sultan Mehmed, had designated the site as a mosque; supporters of the decision argued that Hagia Sophia was the personal property of the Sultan.

This new designation is controversial, citing condemnation from the Turkish opposition, UNESCO, the World Council of Churches and many international leaders.