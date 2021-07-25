Human rights on Blinkens’ agenda during his visit to Delhi: The Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, July 24 Expanding US-Indian cooperation on security, defense and counterterrorism and issues such as human rights, Covid-19 and climate change will be the Secretary of State’s agenda. US state Antony Blinken during his first visit to India from Tuesday, two senior state officials said. Department officials. Human rights are a regular topic of discussion at meetings of Indian diplomats with their European and American counterparts, but the Biden administration will attempt to distinguish between its responses and those of the Trump administration. “We will raise it and continue this conversation because we firmly believe that we have more values ​​in common on these fronts,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Dean Thompson. When asked if he could “ease any nervousness” because of the Modi government’s close ties to the previous United States administration and whether India would remain a top priority under the Biden administration, Thompson said that the relationship with India had lasted through administrations of “all colors and stripes in the United States and will continue to do so.” The Pegasus controversy will be one of Blinken’s talking points, but in a broader sense. Thompson reacted strongly to “the whole idea of ​​using this kind of technology against civil society, critics of the regime, journalists or anyone else by extrajudicial means” and said that as a larger issue, states United have come out to try and find ways for companies to make sure their technology is not used in “these types of ways.” “And we will certainly continue to insist on these issues,” he added. But the bulk of Blinken’s talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where NSA Ajit Doval could be present, and with his counterpart S Jaishankar, will focus on expanding cooperation in security, defense, cyber and fight against terrorism. After Blinken’s visit, the next major engagement will be the US-India 2 + 2 Ministerial Dialogue involving the Foreign and Defense Ministers of both countries. The United States will likely welcome Prime Minister Modi to the White House later this year. On Afghanistan, the American position, as stated by officials, would be of interest to India. New Delhi has frequent high-level conversations with Kabul, signaling its stakes in the current government. Speaking on Quad, officials said its goal of producing 100 crore vaccines was behind schedule as India battles the second wave. But the working groups had met and the plan still remained for a billion doses to be deployed in 2022. July 27-28: will meet PM Modi, Jaishankar

The US-Indian talks will also include … Afghanistan: efforts to sustain peace in this war-torn country

Quad: focus on advancing a shared vision on the Indo-Pacific region

China: Developing Situation in the Indo-Pacific Amid China’s Growing Military Presence

Pandemic: Health collaboration with India to fight Covid-19

Climate change: efforts to reduce emissions levels around the world Xi meets with senior military officials in Lhasa Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of long-term stability and prosperity in Tibet during a meeting with military officials in Lhasa. Spy Technology Still Relevant: The United States The United States says it is against the use of spy technology on civil society, regime critics and journalists by “extrajudicial means.”

