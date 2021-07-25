Politics
Breaking news: India registers 39,742 new cases of Covid-19, 535 more deaths
Latest news from July 25, 2021: Get the latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, latest business news and top news of the day.
welcome to industantimes.com Live updates platform where you can find the latest news from India and around the world. Find quick updates on the latest news as they emerge. Missed an important update? Worried about what’s going on in the world of finance and how it affects you? Want to know the latest update on Covid-19? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
Get the latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, latest business news and top news of the moment.
The best news of the day
> PM Modi will address the 79th edition of Mann Ki Baat today at 11am
> India registers 39,742 new cases of Covid-19, 535 additional deaths
> Activist killed during a meeting with security forces in JK’s Kulgam
> The US Deputy Secretary of State visits China
> Rodney Alcala, ‘Dating Game Killer’, dies in California hospital
> Raj Kundra could face charges of money laundering and currency violation
> Floods in Maharashtra: 112 dead; more than 135,000 evacuees; 99 missing
Follow all updates here:
JUL 25, 2021 9:49 am IS
India records 39,742 new cases of Covid-19, 535 additional deaths
The daily tally of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India reached 31,371,901 on Sunday, as 39,742 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family. Union. Read more
JUL 25, 2021 9:18 AM EST
Bihar boy killed over love affair, family cremates him in accused’s house
The family of the 17-year-old boy, who was killed over an alleged love affair in Muzzafarpur district of Bihar, cremated him outside the accused’s home, ANI news agency reported on Sunday. . Read more
JUL 25, 2021 9:12 am IS
Maharashtra Thane registers 347 new cases of Covid-19, 14 more deaths
Thane district added 347 new cases of Covid-19 and 14 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the number of cases and death toll to 542,587 and 10,969 respectively.
JUL 25, 2021 8:07 AM EST
Update: Activist killed during meeting with security forces in JK’s Kulgam
An activist was killed Sunday morning during a meeting with security forces in the Munand region of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. The identity of the activist has not yet been established.
JUL 25, 2021 8:04 AM IS
Dating Game Killer Rodney Alcala Dies in California Hospital
Rodney James Alcala, a serial killer in the United States known for his torture murders in the 1970s, died in California on Saturday awaiting execution, news agencies reported citing prison officials. Read more
JUL 25, 2021 7:16 AM IS
Meeting breaks out between security forces and activists in JK’s Kulgam
A meeting broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir in the Munand region of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.
JUL 25, 2021 6:31 AM IS
PM Modi will address the 79th edition of Mann Ki Baat today at 11am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat at 11 a.m. on Sunday. He could talk about the ongoing pandemic of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics. Read more
JUL 25, 2021 6:03 AM IS
Six people arrested during anti-containment protest in London
Metropolitan Police said on Saturday six people were arrested during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in central London, adding that four police officers were injured.
“The mostly peaceful protests in central London are over. My thanks to the crowds who engaged with us and to my colleagues for their hard work. There were 6 arrests for a series of offenses and 4 officers injured in an unacceptable manner. I wish them a speedy recovery, “Commander Catherine Roper, Head of Metropolitan Police Crime Prevention, Inclusion and Engagement, told ANI news agency.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/breaking-news-updates-july-25-2021-101627172892457.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]