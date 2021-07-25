Trump Steps Up Election Fraud Allegations After Arizona SOS Urges Him To ‘Accept’ Loss





Former President Donald Trump escalated his allegations of baseless election fraud in Phoenix on Saturday, saying Democrats can’t win any election without cheating – after Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs urged the Republican to overcome his electoral defeat of 2020.

Hobbs, a Democrat, urged Trump to “take his loss, accept it and move on” Friday night, a day before the former president spoke at the “Rally of Save Our Elections” event organized by Turning Point Action, a conservative group.

“Nothing that happens here is going to change the outcome, and, really, it’s nothing more than being a sore loser,” she told CNN.

As the State Senate continues a months-long audit of ballots in Maricopa County, Trump opened his speech at the rally by saying there was “no way Democrats could win the votes. elections without cheating “.

Pushing back on Hobbs, Trump told the crowd he would be okay with losing an election.

“If I lose the election, I’m okay. Seriously,” he said. “I’ll start building buildings. I’ll take care of it, but they stole it from us.”

The former president continued to defend his conspiracy theory against electoral fraud throughout the speech, thanking Republicans who have indicated their support for his efforts to overthrow the election and condemning those who fought there, including the ‘Former Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump also repeated several specific allegations that were dismissed by the courts in dozens of failed lawsuits aimed at overturning President Joe Biden’s victory. Among them, that “74,000 mail-in ballots were counted with no clear record of their mailing” – a claim that Maricopa County election officials dismissed as misinformation.

On January 6, a crowd of pro-Trump supporters attacked the United States Capitol following a rally in which Trump pushed baseless allegations of electoral fraud. Some Republicans, including Leader Minority Senator Mitch McConnell, have broken with Trump in the wake of the insurgency, but others have sought to align with the former president in a bid to capture his loyal base.

Arizona GOP Representative Andy Briggs was cheered by crowds earlier today when he suggested Trump could be reinstated before 2024, a false claim that supporters have continued to promote online .

“In 2024, if not sooner, Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency,” he said.

Officials in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous, concluded a formal audit of the results without finding any anomalies in November. But state GOP senators have moved forward with their own scrutiny. Audits and recounts in major battlefield states only reaffirmed Biden’s victory, even in areas where the election was overseen by pro-Trump Republicans.

Newsweek has contacted Hobbs’ office for comment.

