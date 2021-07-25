Where Johnson is energetic and enthusiastic, Starmer is stiff and uninteresting – Euan McColm

When Brent Central MP Dawn Butler was ordered to leave the Commons last week after repeatedly describing Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a liar, her party leader said nothing. It was hardly surprising. Just a few weeks ago, Butler was forced to deny rumors that she was making an offer to replace Starmer.

The days of butlers on the Labors’ front bench came to an end when Starmer took over from Jeremy Corbyn as frontman last year. They are, to say the least, not on the best possible terms.

It’s unfortunate for Starmer who missed a great opportunity to call attention to the punishment of butlers and the actions that led to it.

It is not difficult for MPs to get kicked out of parliament. Using unparliamentary language – such as describing a fellow Member of Parliament as a liar – followed by refusing to withdraw their statement is usually sufficient.

Those who have been fired from the chamber for what they see as a principled refusal to compromise their beliefs do not always succeed. There is a high risk that pushing the speaker into action looks like a stunt. A member who seeks to be suspended can end up looking rather childish.

Butler avoided potential pitfalls when she was ordered to leave the chamber by Vice President Judith Cummins. Rather than sounding like a waterfall, the butlers’ protest sounded like an exasperated howl from anyone who has long grown weary of the Prime Minister’s dishonesty. Butlers accuse Johnson of repeatedly lying to Parliament and the public throughout the pandemic, will have ringed true for many. After all, the list of false allegations made by the current Prime Minister is so long and so well documented that no libel court in the country would accept a claim against the charge that he is a dishonest man.

But there was something more to the scene. Butler has the right tone. Asked by Cummins about withdrawing her remarks, she replied: Madam Vice President, I have given some thought to what I said and someone has to tell the truth in this House, the Prime Minister lied.

Brent delivered these lines brilliantly, then complied with the instruction to leave the chamber. It was a strong moment.

Starmer should have stood up for Butler. He should have explained how he sympathized. He should have dropped lines in the interviews – people will share Dawn’s frustration, Dawn has spoken for a lot of us, and so on.

There is, I think, mileage for the Labor leader in the simple truth that Johnsons is a liar. As he drops – as populists must – more of his supporters, he will become increasingly vulnerable to this accusation.

The rules regarding the appropriate use of the language in parliament make sense. In theory, they help maintain a certain level of debate. But these rules no longer make sense when they prevent a member from telling the truth about the Prime Minister.

Johnson, more than any other prime minister in living memory, tore up the book of leadership rules and conventions. He plays the game as he sees fit.

In Johnson’s day, for example, allegations of financial improprieties were ignored. Challenge the Prime Minister on something questionable – grants given to his former friend Jennifer Arcuri while he was mayor of London, for example – and he will tell you that what really matters to voters is that his government do Brexit or rebuild better. The standards of behavior we have always expected from elected officials have been ignored by populists like Johnson. The result is that we no longer expect them.

Starmers’ failure to exploit Butlers’ actions for political gain reminds us that the end of Jeremy Corbyns’ disastrous leadership last year did not mean the end of the damaging divide that has so plagued the party. Starmers’ victory in the leadership election signaled members wanted to return from the crank left where the party had moved in during the Corbyn years, but there remain a significant number of Labor members who believe the former boss was treated badly . A sizable minority of Labor members believe the party can win the next general election if they bring Corbyn back and kick him a third time.

This is the Dawn Butlers section of the party and so when members have appeared on social media to praise her calm challenge, it was often against the backdrop of Starmers’ perceived weakness. Butler, the line replied, was taking a position the leader had not taken.

There might be something there. Starmers management hasn’t quite set the heather on fire. It is true that he has taken control of the anti-Semitism crisis that threatened to destroy the party, but there is little evidence that he is connecting with the electorate in any way. A recent YouGov poll found that 59% of voters believed he was doing a bad job as a Labor leader.

Where Johnson is energetic and enthusiastic, Starmer is stiff and uninteresting.

Maybe the Labor leader should take inspiration from Dawn Butler.

No, I don’t think Starmer should repeat the thing of getting kicked out of the bedroom. That moment has passed. But he should think about how he can be more daring in his opposition.

Boris Johnson has risen to the top of politics by basing his decisions on what best suits his career. His will never change. He’s not suddenly going to play by the old rules of politics.

Having said that, perhaps Starmer could consider it time to play harder. The Prime Minister’s greatest weakness is his dishonesty. Keir Starmer should take every opportunity to remind voters that Boris Johnson lies constantly and effortlessly.

