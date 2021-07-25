Despite COVID-related disruptions, clear indications of economic recovery in India: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Despite the disruption related to COVID-19, there are clear indications of an economic recovery in India, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

Addressing the plenary session of the CII-Horasis India 2021 meeting on the emerging architecture of India’s industry and commerce, “Goyal said, said India’s exports were increasing and the Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows were at their highest level.

“India’s industry is indeed on the path to growth. The highest ever merchandise exports were recorded in a quarter (Q1 2021-22, $ 95 billion) in Indian history (more by 18% compared to Q1 2019-20) In July (up to the third week), exports amounted to USD 22.48 billion, an increase of 45.13% compared to the same period in 20-21, and more than 25.42% compared to 2019-20, ”the Minister said.

He further added that the labor-intensive, job-generating engineering products sector also saw 33.70 percent growth in the third week of July from the 20 -21.

“India entered the list of top 10 exporters of agricultural products according to the WTO report. India’s growth story is now reflected in everything from ease of doing business to exports and service startups, India is making giant strides in every sector, ”he said.

He further stated that there is new energy in India’s startup space. “In the first six months of 2021, India saw an additional 15 unicorns,” he noted.

Goyal said today India is the preferred destination for industry, investment and innovation.

“This situation is the result of constant efforts to bring about structural changes over the past seven years. Some of these key changes include large-scale digitization, modernization, simplification and facilitation,” the minister said, adding that growth oriented reforms have enabled India to embark on a holistic economic transformation and as a result the country is growing with “SPEED – Stability, Productivity, Enterprise, Entrepreneurship and Demand”.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India embarked on the path of becoming ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ – self-reliant and self-sufficient. Aatmanirbhar Bharat is the recipe for rebuilding, revitalizing and strengthening the resilience of the economy. not close our doors to the world, on the contrary, it allows us to engage with more confidence and competitiveness “, he noted,

Goyal also implored that Indian industry must be built on a solid foundation of “quality, productivity and economies of scale”. He said that under PM Modi, India decided to revolutionize its manufacturing sector by implementing the PLI program – to produce national manufacturing champions in every sector.

Speaking about the progress and opportunities in the textile sector, the Minister said that India’s textile sector is one of the biggest employers in the country and is now on the way to becoming the biggest exporter as well.

He said all stakeholders in India’s economic progress and session participants should seek out emerging growth opportunities in the short and long term.

“Vaccines, pharmaceuticals, ICT goods and services, etc. are good possible areas of opportunity for immediate and short-term needs. In the long term, areas like digitization, clean energy and GVCs remain major areas of growth. Sectors like agriculture, textiles, engineering products, electronics, marine products, shipping services, etc. also offer great opportunities for the nation, ”he noted.

The minister added that the Indian government is firmly committed to “building a strong India of tomorrow”.

This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing.

