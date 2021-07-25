Activists protest against violence against women and denounce the Prime Minister’s remarks – Journal





LAHORE: Citizens from all walks of life and various age groups gathered at the Freedom Roundabout on Saturday to protest the increase in incidents of violence against women across the country and demand the safety of women and children. gender minorities.

Jointly organized by Aurat March, the Haqooq-i-Khalq movement and the Progressive Students Collective, the protest was organized to pressure the state to take responsibility for protecting its people, especially women and minorities. gender who constantly face violence in one form or another and often end up being murdered. They also called on the government to pass the Domestic Violence Bill in its current form and to resist any pressure on it.

In his speech, Mohiba Ahmed of the student collective stressed the need to stop blaming the victims and holding the perpetrators to account. We are tired of explaining this day after day. You (the government) had to pass a domestic violence bill, but you are also delaying it. All this violence that women face is evident from the deep-rooted fascism and misogyny in society, she stressed and also referred to the early release from prison of lawyer Khadija Siddiqui’s assailant.

The participants, mostly young, shouted slogans such as Mera jism teri marzi, nahi chalay gi nahi chalay gi, Mera jism, meri marzi, Aurat bhi jahan mehfooz nahi, vo jeena bhi kya jeena hai, and Zulm ke ye zaabte, hum nahi maante. The organizers also performed the feminist anthem Rapist is you, concluding with chants of shame shame against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was harshly criticized by all speakers for his repeated criticism of victims and their questioning of the choice of clothing for rape victims.

Dr Alia Haider spoke of the pent-up anger in women over the barbarism they faced, mentioning the murders of Quratulain, Saima and Noor which were all the rage on social media. She also denounced the misogynistic comments made on television by writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar, analyst Orya Maqbool Jan, Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other politicians.

Women are considered a handicap. They are targeted by karo kari, vani, other tribal customs, and the abuses also target women. We want to feel safe in public places, our homes and even among friends. Women must be granted their fundamental rights and freedoms, she added.

Student Sara Kazmi then sang a song, Auratain uthi nahi tau zulm barhta jaye ga (If women don’t stand up now, the atrocities against them will only escalate), which is from India in 2019 for denounce the violence against women there.

Lubna, a woman from Chungi Amar Sidhu, raised the issue that women are still being asked about the freedoms they want despite daily reports of violence inside homes, workplaces and public spaces. She said that a woman was beaten or even murdered for claiming her inheritance right and that she expected to take care of her family and take care of household chores even after working the whole day. day away from home. Why can’t men share the housework? Why can’t kitchen work be divided? she wondered.

Ali Haider, a child, recited a song, Tabdeeli azaab le ke aap ayi ay, mocking Prime Minister Khan and his accountability mantra.

The representative of the transgender community, Zanaya Chaudhry, also spoke on the occasion, highlighting the violence they faced and the words of successive governments for the community.

Posted in Dawn, July 25, 2021

