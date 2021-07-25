Tomorrow Jokowi loosens the PPKM? Pawnbroker’s first gold price check





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia –The implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) Levels 3 and 4 will end today, Sunday (7/25/2021), there is still no decision to continue or relax. Before the decision, the price of gold in Pegadaian has been stagnating for 2 days. The possibility of relaxing PPKM levels 3 and 4 was unveiled by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) last Tuesday. “Therefore, if the trend of cases continues to decline, then on July 26, 2021, the government will proceed with a gradual opening,” Jokowi said in a press release posted on the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube channel on Tuesday (7/20 / 2021). The trend of Covid-19 cases had shown a decline, but over the past 3 days it has increased again, so there are doubts that the PPKM will be relaxed. If the PPKM is relaxed, the mobility of citizens will increase slowly, the economy will run faster, and there is a possibility of increasing the demand for gold in Pegadaian. According to data from the official Pegadaian website, the benchmark gold selling price is IDR 881,000 / gram, the same as yesterday and Friday. The benchmark gold purchase price also remains at IDR 854,000 / gram.

Meanwhile, for gold bullion sold, there are 3 types of Antam gold and UBS gold in different sizes / units. In terms of price, UBS gold is the cheapest, 0.5 grams, for example, is sold at IDR 503,000 / bar, cheaper than Antam’s retro gold of IDR 504,000 / bar. Antam retro is an old gold bar where the gold and the certificate are separated. Retro Antam gold was last produced in 2018. Then there is standard Antam gold, 0.5 gram units are sold for 540,000 Rp./bar, and the most expensive is Antam batik gold. The same unit is sold for Rp. 615,000 / rod.

The following is a complete list of prices for gold bullion sold by Pegadaian. Unity Antam Prize Retro Antam Award Antam Batik Prize UBS price 0.5 540,000 Rp Rp504.000 Rp615,000 Rp503.000 1.0 Rp976.000 943,000 Rp Rp1.136.000 Rp941.000 1.06 Rp0 Rp0 Rp0 Rp0 2.0 Rp1.889.000 Rp1.867.000 Rp0 Rp1.867.000 2.5 Rp0 Rp0 Rp0 Rp0 2.13 Rp0 Rp0 Rp0 Rp0 3.0 2 807 000 rupees 2,773,000 Rp Rp0 Rp0 4.0 Rp0 Rp0 Rp0 Rp0 4.25 Rp0 Rp0 Rp0 Rp0 5.0 Rp4.643.000 Rp4.609.000 Rp0 Rp4.613.000 8.0 Rp0 Rp0 Rp8.586.000 Rp0 10.0 Rp9.227.000 Rp9.160.000 Rp0 Rp9,177,000 20.0 Rp0 Rp0 Rp0 Rp0 25.0 Rp22.938.000 Rp22.768.000 Rp0 Rp22.898.000 50.0 Rp45.793.000 Rp45.454.000 Rp0 Rp45.700.000 100.0 Rp91.506.000 Rp90.826.000 Rp0 Rp91.364.000 250.0 228,489,000 Rp Rp0 Rp0 228.341.000 Rp 500.0 Rp456.760.000 Rp0 Rp0 Rp456.143.000 1000.0 Rp913.477.000 Rp0 Rp0 Rp911.300.000 CNBCINDONESIA RESEARCH TEAM [Gambas:Video CNBC] (pap / pap)





