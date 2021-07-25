PV Sindhu is cruising; the vow of Imran Khan; Mamata meets





Raj Kundra porn case: crime branch summons actor Gehana Vasisth and 2 other people for questioning

In the latest development of the Raj Kundra pornography case, the Crime Directorate summoned actor Gehana Vasisth, Tanvir Hashmi and one other person. They were invited to appear in front of the property unit of the judicial police to record their statements. The scheduled time would be before noon on Sunday.

Read the full story here

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: India’s PV Sindhu embarks on second round of women’s singles

PV Sindhu started her Tokyo 2020 Olympics campaign on a high note by beating Israel’s Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10 in Sunday’s group stage match, and thanks to the victory, the Indian commuter was now qualified. for the second round of the women’s singles.

Read the full story here

Karnataka HM Bommai meets Union Min Prahlad Joshi before alleged ousting of Yediyurappa

Two days before the meeting of BJP deputies in Karnataka, Interior Minister Basavaraj S Bommai met with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Saturday evening in Hubli. Referring to speculation that Joshi will replace Yediyurappa as CM, Bommai said it was a courtesy meeting to discuss rescue efforts. Prahlad Joshi and BL Santosh have reportedly been eyeing the top post for a few years. The 78-year-old CM would be replaced on July 26 and BJP MPs will vote for a new Karnataka chief minister.

Read the full story here

“Horror movie”: Germans blame know-it-all attitude, short warning time for flooding

In the devastating floods in Germany, more than 150 people remain missing and are unlikely to be found. As many as 205 people have died in one of the deadliest disasters to hit the country since World War II. The human and economic losses have been enormous. While scientists blamed cold, low-pressure areas dubbed Bernd for causing major rivers and sewage systems to overflow, enraged Germans on Saturday blamed “monumental failure” on lack of warning and “knowledge. -the “of Germany. any attitude “.

Read the full story here

Mamata calls special cabinet meeting on July 26 ahead of Delhi visit; Suspense on the agenda

In a key development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called a special cabinet meeting on Monday ahead of her visit to the nation’s capital. During her stay in the nation’s capital from July 26-29, she is expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and key opposition leaders. According to sources, the reason for the special cabinet meeting was unclear as the last meeting was held on Thursday itself. Speaking to the PTI on Saturday, a high-ranking minister said: “I think there might be a discussion on some important issues that the CM wishes to brief Cabinet on.”

Read the full story here

Maharashtra: 112 dead, 99 missing in rain-related incidents, rescue operations underway

The Maharashtra government said on Saturday that 112 people had been declared dead, 99 are still missing and 53 were injured in the floods. About 875 villages were affected and 135,313 people were displaced from areas affected by the floods. These numbers are likely to rise as relief officials operate in various locations, mainly from the site of the Mahad Taluka landslide in Raigad district.

Read the full story here

Ahead of the polls, Pak PM Imran Khan promises to allow PoK to be independent if he wishes

Rallying for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Prime Minister Pak Imran Khan on Friday promised citizens of Pakistani Kashmir (PoK) that Islamabad would hold a UN-sponsored plebiscite and allow the territory to join Pakistan or to remain an independent nation if they wished. Holding two rallies at PoK’s Tarar Khal and Kotli, Khan rejected claims that the government would convert PoK to a province. PoK is expected to go to the polls on July 25, despite calls to postpone the election by two months due to the threat of a coronavirus resurgence.

Read the full story here

“Nalayak, Anaari”: ex-PM Nawaz Sharif launches virulent attack on Imran Khan

In a scathing attack on the government of the day, former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif called Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan “nalayak” (worthless) as he accused his centrist populist party Tehreek-e- Insaf for stealing the mandate in the 2018 general election, as a result of which, he said, Pakistanis suffer “from inflation, poverty and unemployment.” Speaking to Pakistani citizens on a video show, Sharif mocked Khan for putting the country “on the path to development,” asking, “Do you know how our government brought Pakistan out of darkness?

Read the full story here

COVID-19 Inoculation: Center Provides Details on Vaccine Orders; 8071.09 Cr spent so far

In a key move, the Center revealed details of orders placed for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines since the start of the vaccination campaign. This was revealed on Friday by the MoS Health Bharati Pawar Union in response to anonymous questions from Lok Sabha deputies regarding the vaccination against the new coronavirus. So far a total of 100.6 crore doses of Covaxin and Covishield have been ordered, of which 42.52 crore doses have been provided.

Read the full story here

Tokyo Olympics: Rowers Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh qualify for sci-fi in lightweight doubles

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the semi-final of the men’s lightweight two-pair on Sunday at Sea Forest Waterway. The Indian rowers finished third with a time of 6: 51.36 as they competed in the second round.

Read the full story here

