Catholic priest detained for alleged hate speech against PM Modi, Amit Shah and Stalin





Arumanai police detained the priest in various sections of the IPC and he was held in Palayamkottai Central Prison.

Catholic priest arrested in Kanyakumari district for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Deputy Stalin and the country ‘The priest, Father George Ponniah, allegedly made derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister. The Minister and the Minister of the Interior addressing a protest meeting held in Arumanai against the closure of churches and the ban on praying in homes. A video of the priest’s speech had gone viral on social media and based on the video, few leaders from various formations, including the Hindu Makkal Katchi and the Bharatiya Janata Party, filed a complaint against him. Based on the complaint, Arumanai police jailed him in various sections, including promoting enmity between different religious groups, insulting feelings by insulting religion or religious beliefs, and making statements encouraging l enmity, hatred or malice between classes under the Indian Penal Code and epidemics. Take action to organize the meeting amid the pandemic, according to reports. As soon as the police filed an FIR, the priest fled, leading the police to form five separate teams to find him. The police started to follow the cell phone signals and found him at a location near Kallikudi. The police team arrived at the scene and arrested the priest. He was taken for a medical examination at the Kuzhithurai Government Hospital and later brought before the Kuzhithurai magistrate. Later, George Ponniah was taken to Palayamkottai Central Prison. However, soon George Ponniah complained of poor health and was transferred to the prison hospital. He allegedly complained of chest pain and was treated in the emergency room of the prison hospital. Meanwhile, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kuzhithurai and the Chairman of the State Minorities Commission S Peter Alphonse condemned the priest’s speech. Additionally, dozens of BJP workers, led by party treasurer SR Sekar, staged a protest in Coimbatore, demanding that the priest be indicted under Goondas law for his remarks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/catholic-priest-held-alleged-hate-speech-against-pm-modi-amit-shah-and-stalin-152889 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos