Jakarta steps up security amid calls to protest at Jokowi Endgame march – National





Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta

Sat, July 24, 2021





20:02

0

6f088072615a978e43b39d144ee78170

1

national

PPKM, Jakarta, COVID-19, protest, rally, anti-government, Jokowi

Free

Police installed barbed wire and concrete barricades around the presidential palace in central Jakarta on Saturday in a bid to bolster security after calls for an anti-government march spread among the public. Some roads in the Harmoni district and those leading to the palace have also been closed. Over 3,000 members of the Indonesian Army (TNI), Jakarta Police and Administration have been deployed to secure other locations in Jakarta, including the National Monument (Monas) and the House of representatives in Senayan, according to media reports. Several people accused of being behind a protest were arrested at the Jakarta police headquarters on Saturday. “Their roles are still under investigation,” said the head of the Jakarta Police Operational Bureau, Sr. Comr. Marsudianto, cited by Tempo.co. Read also: Confidence in President Jokowi’s handling of the pandemic falls: LSI investigation Calls for the public to rally on Saturday against emergency restrictions on public activities (PPKM Darurat) had circulated on social networks and WhatsApp groups. In a widely shared digital flyer that read “Jokowi Endgame,” logos for ridesharing apps Gojek and Grab, student alliances and unions were displayed as supposed participants. The leaflet referred to President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo. According to the leaflet, participants were to walk from Glodok to the palace. “Calling on all elements of the public to take to the streets to march against the PPKM and destroy the palace oligarchs,” the leaflet read. National police urged the public to refrain from participating in the protest. “We hope people avoid the crowds, as COVID-19 cases are still high,” National Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Argo Yuwono said in a statement Friday. Also read: Jokowi faces rumblings of discontent as pandemic crisis worsens Speaking at a press conference broadcast live on Saturday, Minister responsible for the coordination of political, legal and security affairs Mahfud MD said a “group of people” were trying to exploit the pandemic to overthrow the government. “The government is aware that there is a group of people who would like to exploit the situation. […] They just want to oppose the government, to exploit the situation, ”he said. He asked the public to remain calm and said the government was taking notes and listening to people’s concerns. “The government understands that there are concerns and concerns about the uncertainty of the COVID-19 situation,” he said. “We will work with religious and public figures to strengthen solidarity in the fight against COVID-19. “ Grab and a community of Gojek drivers, whose logos were displayed on the flyer, denied any involvement in the planned protest, media reported.

