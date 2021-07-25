An explosion arrives: Biden rushes to unite his allies against China | Simon tisdall

IIt is widely believed in Washington that the once-strong hopes for the emergence of a free and democratic China, initially sparked by Richard Nixon’s revolutionary visit in 1972, have collapsed without a trace. President Xi Jinpings’ regime is now described as a systemic rival, strategic competitor or outright threat. The EU, NATO, UK and regional allies largely agree: the era of engagement is over.

What is missing is an agreement on the sequel. The hole where common policy and common action should be yawning more and more dangerously in the middle of almost daily collisions on several fronts with the authoritarian and aggressive one-party state of the Xi. If it’s not about human rights violations, cyber hacking, or trade, it’s Taiwan, visas, espionage, maritime disputes, the Indian border, or the alleged hostage-taking.

Sooner or later an explosion will occur. Yet substituting confrontation for engagement is reckless and futile if the West is not prepared to put its money, its political force and, ultimately, its armed forces where its mouth is. Xi has a plan to make China great again and is ruthlessly determined to make it happen. A similar degree of shared Western commitment and unity of purpose is clearly absent.

For Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State to Donald Trump and likely Republican presidential candidate in 2024, the challenge is existential. As he relates, a fanatical Marxist-Leninist Chinese Communist Party is engaged in a driving in progress replace America as a true great power in the world and establish [its] governance model as the norm for all nations.

This is an exaggeration. Pompeo is a tough right-wing evangelical Christian who blithely divides the world for good and evil. But on China it claim to speak for most Americans, including Democrats and recent polls back it. The CCP under Xi presents the greatest external threat to our way of life, he warns. Leaning on world domination, [China] is at war with the West to crush our ideology of freedom.

One of the big surprises of the past six months is that President Joe Biden seems broadly in agreement. In describing a fundamental global battle between democracy and dictatorship, he has been much harder than expected with Beijing. US-China relations are already at their worst in decades, and administrations’ striking confrontational approach risks making matters worse, analyst says Jonathan tepperman.

In a series of unilateral moves, Biden set limits on business and investment while retaining Trump’s trade sanctions. New sanctions were imposed on Hong Kong and Xinjiang. It aims to match or beat the Xis Belt and Road global infrastructure master plan and Covid vaccine diplomacy. And he ordered the Pentagon to increase its readiness for a future military conflict.

Tepperman argues that Bidens’ approach is proving to be counterproductive. [His] The combative stance has alienated Beijing, reducing its already limited willingness to collaborate on key global issues such as climate, arms control and the prevention of future pandemics, he said.

John Kerrys’ call last week for faster Chinese action on carbon emissions could be one of the first victims of growing hostility. Likewise, Bidens framing the overall argument in crude ideological terms like freedom versus tyranny risks pushing Beijing further away from the rules-based, West-led international order it desperately wants to defend.

Yet Bidens’ greatest weakness that Xi is no doubt aware of is the lack of solidarity among American allies whose support is vital to the success of his policy. How to agree on practical ways to stand up to China is a question with many and conflicting answers, depending on where you are in the world. The resulting dilemma is what Pentagon officials convincingly call the gap between saying and doing.

Last week Bidens made the biggest breakthrough on the Says side: a joint statement endorsed by all 30 NATO members, as well as the EU, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, condemning the Malicious Chinese cyberattacks, such as the recent Microsoft Exchange software hack. For the first time, he aligned the democracies of Europe and Asia-Pacific, as well as the world’s first military alliance, in staunch verbal opposition to Beijing.

However, the success of this approach (which exasperated the Chinese) was an exception. Since taking office, Biden has used the G7 and NATO summits, the relaunched quadrilateral security dialogue (US, Japan, Australia and India), the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, and talks with leaders. national governments to try to develop a stronger and more united Chinese front. .

The results are decidedly mixed. Germany is sympathetic, but does not want to jeopardize its important export trade in manufactured goods. Minimizing human rights concerns, Angela Merkels could succeed Chancellor, Armin Laschet, asks: Do we need a new opponent? In France, a skeptical and European-oriented president, Emmanuel Macron, asks: do we need a new cold war?

Without its two biggest players on board, the EU, despite criticism from Beijing, is effectively paralyzed. In any case, several other member states, notably Hungary, Greece and Italy, depend on Chinese investment, despairing that Berlin perceives indifference in the face of its financial difficulties. China can and does exploit these European divisions.

Then members are also divided on the idea of ​​getting involved in an unpredictable struggle between the superpowers. After its most important out-of-zone engagement in its history, in Afghanistan, which did not end well, NATO is leading a forward-looking reflection on its future role. One wonders, and rightly so, whether a defensive alliance centered on the North Atlantic has business in Asia-Pacific. For reflection, read indecision.

Under additional pressure from worried Democrats at home, Bidens’ ability to hold on and hold on will be put to the test when U.S. diplomats enter talks in China this weekend, the first such meeting in a decade. infamous Cree game in Alaska in March. Expectations are at their lowest. The Chinese are particularly angry and are not in the mood to compromise.

In his inaugural address, Biden told the unruly Americans: Without unity, there is no peace. It’s a message his unreliable foreign allies must also heed as Xi continues to march.