Aam gift for special people: CM Yogi Adityanath sends mangoes from Uttar Pradesh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mins | Lucknow News





Rahul Gandhis’ video went viral on Friday in which he reportedly said: I don’t like UP mangoes. (Representative image) LUCKNOW: A day after calling top Congressman Rahul Gandhi for his un-charitable remarks on UPs mangoes, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sent specially selected state export-grade fruit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues.

UPs mangoes were also sent to chief ministers of states headed by the BJP. When asked why other CMs were left out, a senior official joked: Leaders of other parties don’t like UP mangoes.

A letter accompanying each shipment reads: Mangoes from Uttar Pradesh Are World Famous Varieties like Dussehri, Chausa, Langda and Ganvarjeet are not only famous in India but around the world.

Speaking of Kakori mangoes, the CM’s letter says: Kakori, which is located near the state capital, has historical significance. The place has an important role in the battle for independence. Kakori (Malihabad) is the main mango production center. In recent years, the state government has started distributing mango under the Kakori brand name.

Some mangoes from here (Kakori) have been sent to you to savor them. I hope you like the taste and sweetness of these mangoes, concludes the CM’s letter.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, recently appointed Deputy Head of Rajya Sabha and Union Minister for Minority Affairs, tweeted the letter while thanking UP CM for sending delicious mangoes from the state.

Naqvi confirmed to YOU ​​that he received the mangoes on Saturday. I have received varieties of Langda mangoes, Naqvi told TOI.

As BJP instantly linked his comment to his loss to Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Yogi tweeted: Dear Rahul Gandhi ji, your taste is divisive. The whole country is aware of your culture of division. Your bad divisive culture is so pervasive that it has driven the taste of mangoes into regionalism. But you have to remember that the taste of India is that of Kashmir in Kanyakumari.

Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal confirmed to TOI that the quality mangoes for export under the promotion have been sent to Prime Minister Modi and his cabinet colleagues. Mangoes were also sent to several chief ministers, Sehgal confirmed. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

