Jokowi wants to open PPKM? Kadin Boss calls for this sector to be relaxed





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Emergency Community Activity Restriction Enforcement Policy (PPKM) or now referred to as PPKMLevel 4 was implemented on the islands of Java and Bali from July 3 to 25 today and has the potential to be relaxed on Monday tomorrow if the Covid-19 case slows down. The PPKM resulted in the temporary closure of a number of business activities and other economic consequences. For this reason, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) has also given its opinion on the policy of the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Arsjad Rasjid explained that if there is PPKM, his party hopes that a number of essential industries can be fully opened. However, with a record of having vaccinated and having followed good health protocols. “For example, there is a PPKM in the future, we expressed to the government our first wish that the industry be essential, critical and exporting oriented which is manufacturing and labor intensive, we hope that when the company has done the vaccinations and also the level of progress [protokol kesehatan] very high, so that it can work 100%, “Arsyad said at an online press conference linked to the mass vaccination event on Sunday (7/25/2021). “I hope the economy will work,” he explained. Kadin does indeed a mass vaccination at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Jakarta, this Sunday (7/25). This event started from last Saturday to Monday July 26th. This event is in collaboration with TNI, Polri, Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), Muhammadiyah and Nahdlatul Ulama (NU). In addition, on this occasion, said Arsjad, for the non-essential sector, he should be able to Work at home(WFH) up to 50%, while among workers indirect 10-25% FMH. “Industry manufacturing not essential we expect 50%. But both direct workers, but which one indirect say it’s going to WFH for 10-25%, ”he said. In addition, it is also hoped that MSMEs will receive incentives during the PPKM. The head of India Energy also praised the government’s policy to allow the reopening of street vendors (PKL). For shopping centers, Arsyad hopes that their activities can be reopened. Just like the essential sector, the origin is with a note, the workers of the mall were vaccinated as well as the visitors of the mall. “I’m talking about retail, hopefully in malls, hopefully the mall workers have been vaccinated. If those involved can provide that they’ve been vaccinated, I hope that ‘they will remain open for retail to function,’ mentioned. For information, the policy to implement restrictions on community activities or emergency PPKM which is now PPKM level 4 will end on Sunday today. President Jokowi has said he is ready to relax the rules on Monday, July 26 if the number of Covid-19 cases in the country drops. However, until Saturday (7/24/2021) yesterday, the death rate was still high. In one day, there are 1,415 cases with the highest death rate in East Java with 356 cases and a total of 17,840 cases. During that time, daily positive cases increased to 45,416 cases. This brings the total number of positive cases in Indonesia to 3,127,826 cases. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (bag bag)



