Tencent Sentenced to End Exclusive Music Deals As Crackdown Continues, East Asia News & Top Stories





BEIJING Tencent Holdings was ordered to relinquish exclusive rights to music streaming and pay half a million yuan in fines, becoming the latest Chinese internet giant to be brought under control by regulators. An official investigation has found that Tencent’s acquisition of shares in China Music Corporation in 2016 violated regulations in part due to a lack of reporting to authorities, according to a statement released yesterday by the antitrust watchdog. The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) demanded that Tencent and its affiliates relinquish exclusive music rights within 30 days and imposed a fine of 500,000 yuan (S $ 105,000). This agreement helped found Tencent Music Entertainment Group, which was formed after the merger of QQ Music and China Music Corp. The government agency also asked CEO of Tencent, Pony Ma, the social media and gaming giant, and its affiliates to stop demanding music copyright holders give it better treatment than its competitors. through practices such as making high advance payments. Companies must submit their remediation plans within 10 days to the watchdog and continue to report on their implementation of changes annually for the next three years. Tencent will establish rectification plans with its affiliates, including Tencent Music Entertainment, within the allotted time frame and “faithfully” execute the SAMR order to ensure all requirements are met, the company said in a statement on his official WeChat account. The penalty imposed on Tencent marks the most direct blow to Asia’s most valuable company from Beijing’s growing campaign against its tech giants. Internet giant Alibaba Group Holding was fined a record US $ 2.8 billion (S $ 3.8 billion) in April for antitrust violations, while its subsidiary Ant Group has had to cancel an initial public offering and restructure into a financial holding company. Tencent-backed companies have also come under scrutiny: Food delivery leader Meituan faces an anti-monopoly investigation while Didi Global, operator of the country’s largest ridesharing service, has been this month ordered to leave Chinese app stores by regulators. Beijing has sought to reduce the growing influence of powerful Chinese internet companies on all aspects of Chinese life, from online shopping and chat to telephone operators. Such a campaign is now spreading to the realm of data security, with President Xi Jinping’s government exploring a number of models and actions to open up its information stores. Financial regulators are also planning rule changes that could prevent Chinese companies from listing overseas even if the stock sales unit is incorporated outside of China, people familiar with the matter said. Prior to the latest order, antitrust authorities have already imposed token fines on Tencent over the past seven months for failing to seek approval of a number of earlier investments and acquisitions. BLOOMBERG

