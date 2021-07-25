No talks until India backtracks on unilateral measures in detained Kashmir: Moeed – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf said on Saturday there could be no progress unless India takes concrete steps to reverse the situation on the ground in occupied Kashmir and stop sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan.

Dr Yusuf, in an interview with Indian journalist Karan Thapar, while answering a question about an Indian offer to restart dialogue between the two countries, highlighted Indian state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan and its evidence of terrorist financing.

Also on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry rejected the unfounded and irresponsible remarks made by the Indian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs to the Indian parliament regarding the dispute in Jammu and Kashmir, the situation in Afghanistan and the Sino-Pakistani economic corridor. (CPEC).

While setting out Pakistan’s position on the detained Kashmir, Dr Yusuf said the Pakistani government and people will remain committed to the cause of Kashmir until the Kashmiris obtain their right to self-determination under the resolutions of the Kashmiri. United Nations Security Council.

FO rejects India’s remarks on Kashmir conflict, Afghan situation, CPEC

On New Delhi’s offer to hold talks, Dr Yusuf said Pakistan has made it clear to India that it must stop making demographic changes in occupied Kashmir, ensure the protection of the Kashmiri identity and give Kashmiris their rights before any dialogue or talks.

The NSA also provided details of Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan. He said Pakistan had provided a detailed dossier containing evidence of India’s involvement in terrorism inside Pakistan.

He provided information on Indian intelligence agency RAW’s involvement in the Johar Town explosion in Lahore last month, saying evidence of banking transactions, phone records and cyber attacks revealed direct involvement of India in the attacks.

Dr Yusuf also said that Indian intelligence agencies are deliberately targeting CPEC and Chinese interests in Pakistan through their terrorist proxies.

Dr Yusuf said Pakistan has always stood for peace and Prime Minister Imran Khan made it clear in Tashkent that Pakistan wants to have a civilized relationship with India as a neighbor, but the Hindutva ideology inspired by RSS government of India was a stumbling block.

He asked why people in India compared Modi to Hitler. He told the Indian reporter that Pakistan is deeply concerned about India’s rogue behavior, including reports of Indian state sponsored espionage on Pakistani individuals exposed in connection with the recent Pegasus scandal and the revelation made. by the Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs that the Modi government had politicized the technical system of the FATF. process to ensure Pakistan remains on the gray list.

Responding to a question of whether there is still a window of opportunity for Pakistan and India to move forward, Dr Yusuf said Pakistan hopes the possibility of moving forward remained if the Indian government realized its mistakes in occupied Kashmir and took the appropriate steps to reverse the situation. on the ground until August 5, 2019. If India takes such steps and ends terrorism in Pakistan, then the two countries can work towards solving their fundamental problems, which will benefit the common citizens of both countries, he added.

The NSA said Pakistan is committed to working with all countries in the region that want peace and stability in Afghanistan. However, referring to India, he said that countries which spoil Afghanistan and do not want peace in the country should give up their negative actions.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri called the Indian Foreign Minister’s comments on the Kashmir conflict, the Afghan situation and the CPEC irresponsible.

Regurgitation of false and fabricated claims by India can neither change the facts nor deflect attention from India’s illegal occupation and human rights abuses in Indian Jammu and Kashmir illegally busy (IIOJK), he said while answering questions from the media.

He said Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognized dispute, awaiting resolution in accordance with UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said India had no locus standi on CPEC, which was a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative.

It promises socio-economic growth and regional connectivity. No amount of Indian machinations or propaganda can undermine the importance of CPEC to the peace, development and prosperity of the region, he added.

As for Afghanistan, the spokesperson said, rather than expressing false concerns for the country, India would be well advised to stop peddling delusional fiction from the adjoining neighbor; remember that its role as a spoiler in Afghanistan is well established; and focus on course correction.

Posted in Dawn, July 25, 2021

