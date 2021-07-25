Efforts to Keep the IMF Program – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The government has asked its economic team to step up efforts to manage the economy over the next three months to keep the International Monetary Fund program, as the IMF’s board has scheduled its meeting in September .

The board meeting will take place weeks before Shaukat Tarin’s constitutional tenure as federal finance minister expires, as he received the portfolio on April 16 of this year under section 91 (9 ) of the Constitution, which empowers the Prime Minister to appoint an unelected person as federal minister for six months.

A source at the Department of Finance told Dawn that the next three months are very crucial in deciding the future and direction of the economy before the next general election.

The government assured Tarin to have him elected senator before October 17, which will be the last date of his term as federal minister, the source said.

Tarins’ term as minister is expected to end in October

Mr Tarin has categorically expressed his inability to work as a counselor, the source added.

It was also likely that the government would release a seat in the National Assembly so that Mr. Tarin could participate. Nothing has been finalized so far in this regard, the source said.

Article 91 (9) reads as follows: A minister who, for a period of six consecutive months, is not a member of the National Assembly, ceases, at the expiration of this period, to be a minister and shall not be reappointed a Minister unless he is elected a member of this Assembly: Provided that nothing in this article shall apply to a Minister who is a member of the Senate.

When contacted, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin declined to comment on his status as minister. I have been appointed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to lead his economic team, he said, adding that a future decision would also be taken by him.

The only area the Minister was willing to comment on was the implementation of the Kamyab Pakistan program and the indigenous policies adopted in the budget to meet IMF targets. We have suspended the IMF program for three months and we will show our income results, he said.

Tarin said he was optimistic about the good revenue performance in July and August, then spoke with the IMF about his program. We will prove that our income generation strategy is better than that prescribed by the Fund, the minister said, adding that it would be even better than last year.

He said negotiations were still ongoing. We stand by what we think is right and they stand by what they say is right, the Minister noted. The only agreement with the IMF that the desired results will be achieved through our policies.

Tarin said he had assured the IMF that Pakistan would remain in its program. He said the IMF had shown its willingness to be flexible in its demands for Islamabad.

The policy shift from shrinking to growing the budget for 2021-22 has been interpreted by many economists that Pakistan may exit the IMF program after improvements on the external side. However, Mr. Tarin wishes to continue the program with certain flexibilities.

He said the IMF would conduct its sixth and seventh reviews of the program simultaneously in September. Now Pakistan’s case will be approved at the board meeting in September, Tarin said.

Regarding inflation, the minister indicated that international pressure on prices was still very high. We expect the international prices of essential items to gradually decline, he said, adding that the price of oil in the international market has fallen by $ 10 a barrel.

He said Opec was producing less oil but now it will have to increase its production. We expect further decline in oil prices.

In response to a question, the minister acknowledged that there was a risk with high oil prices. He said the government provided 600 billion rupees as an oil development tax in the last budget. He said that in the event of rising prices and less collection of oil development taxes, the government would opt for other revenues to fill the deficits.

Posted in Dawn, July 25, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1636778/efforts-on-to-retain-imf-programme The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos