PM Modi urges people to buy more crafts to help artisans





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged compatriots to buy something or the other made by our artisans so that they too will prosper. We must live for the country, work for the country and in this even the smallest of efforts also produces great results. We can help build the nation even while performing our routine tasks such as Vocal for Local. Supporting local entrepreneurs, artists, artisans, weavers should come naturally to us, Modi said in his 79th edition of Mann ki Baat. He said National Hand Loom Day falls on August 7, a time when one can strive to attempt this. National Hand Weaving Day also has a remarkable historical context because on that very day in 1905, Swadeshi Andolan had started. Now that we are celebrating 75 years of Independence, this of course becomes our responsibility. You must have noticed that since 2014, we have often mentioned Khadi in the Mann ki Baat interview episodes. It is thanks to your efforts that today the sale of Khadi has multiplied. Could anyone imagine that in any Khadi store the turnover would exceed Rs.1 crore. But you made it possible too, he said. Whenever, wherever we buy a Khadi product, it benefits our poor weaving brothers and sisters. That is why, in a way, buying Khadi is a service to the people, a service to the country. I urge you dear brothers and sisters to make it a point to definitely buy Handloom products made in rural areas and share them on #MyHandloomMyPride, Modi said. The Prime Minister further stated that the country is also celebrating Amrit Mahotsav as part of the 75th anniversary of independence and that freedom fighters and great men are commemorated by the country during Amrit Mahotsav. Programs in this direction are organized successively by the government and social organizations. It is an effort linked to the national anthem. It is an effort on the part of the Ministry of Culture to ensure that as many Indians as possible sing the national anthem together. For this, a website was also created Rashtragan.in. With the help of this website, you can make the national anthem and record it, thus connecting you to the campaign, he said. Modi mentioned that Amrit Mahotsav is not a program of any government, nor a program of any political party, it is a program of millions of Indians, a salute to our freedom fighters by every independent Indian and grateful. Meanwhile, Modi also reminded people that Corona is always around us and urged them to take every precaution at upcoming festivals. My best wishes to all of you for the next festivals. At the time of festivals and celebrations, you must remember that Corona is not yet gone with us. We must not forget the protocols related to Corona, he added.

