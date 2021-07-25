Jokowi: Gotong Royong Oxygen House is essential to help manage COVID-19





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The recently announced Gotong Royong Oxygen House health facility launched by KADIN Indonesia, GoTo and Samator Group was visited by President Joko Widodo on Saturday (07/24).

The extra capacity can help reduce the hospital bed occupancy rate (TBO). Once again, I really appreciate this effort and hope that this facility will not only be built and operated in Jakarta, but also in other places and provinces. We hope the facility will be operational soon and may be of benefit to the company, Jokowi said in a press release. During his visit, the President arrived at the scene around 2:13 p.m. WIB and immediately saw the facilities that the oxygen house had to offer. During the visit, the President was seen chatting with Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN Indonesia) President Arsjad Rasjid and GoTo CEO Andre Soelistyo accompanying him. This afternoon I saw with my own eyes the Rumah Oksigen Gotong Royong, which is still under construction. It will be completed next week and fully operational perhaps in early August where it will be able to accommodate around 500 patients, President Jokowi added during his visit. Gotong Royong Oxygen House is the first semi-permanent health facility in Indonesia specially equipped with oxygen supply equipment and beds for COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms (category 2). This facility will soon be opened in Pulogadung, in eastern Jakarta. The facility was launched as a collaborative effort between KADIN Indonesia, GoTo Group, Samator Group, strategic partners, government and the wider community to collectively address the challenges of the pandemic. Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairman Arsjad Rasjid, who accompanied the chairman, said it was a mutual cooperative effort between the industry. He hopes similar initiatives can be carried out in other cities, especially those that require additional health facilities to manage Covid-19. “I hope this will be the first of many oxygen houses, in East Java, Central Java and many more. We hope all the companies I say are fighters because this is a war on pandemic to work together and collaborate to win the war against the pandemic, ”Arsjad said. Andre Soelistyo, CEO of GoTo, said: He (President Jokowi) asked about the concept of this facility, among others. We explained how this oxygen house serves as a place of isolation with access to the oxygen supply. This means that COVID-19 patients who require oxygen can enter this facility, where they will also receive medication as well as an oxygen supply. This oxygen house is intended to help people who need access to medical oxygen. Andre also hopes that this facility can reduce overcrowding in hospitals for the care of COVID-19 patients. The location of Gotong Royong Oxygen House in Pulogadung is close to a number of COVID-19 referral hospitals, so their existence will complement each other. If there are residents treated at Oxygen House whose condition deteriorates, they can be quickly referred to the nearest COVID-19 referral hospital.

