This government is losing its grip

It is time for the Prime Minister to pause and think. The lights are flashing orange: a government that had hitherto enjoyed enormous, almost supernatural popularity, is beginning to slide in the polls. The job remains as inefficient as ever, but a growing minority of Tory voters are dissatisfied with the administration’s performance, its lack of leadership on Covid, and its apparent willingness to shed Tory philosophy and election promises.

The causes of this electoral malaise are manifold, but it is a clear warning to a government that has lost control of the situation and needs a restart.

Last week marked the second anniversary of Boris Johnson’s victory in the Conservative leadership race, in which he promised, among other things, to cut taxes. Looks like another century. Now the government isn’t just throwing around ideas for a second major wave of tax increases, including that absurd job-cutting device, Gordon Brownite, mistakenly known as National Insurance, but seems to be proud to do so, as if inventing a new political dynamic. Yes, Brexit helped usher in a new era of popular toryism, but why is this suddenly interpreted to mean a strange mix of social democracy and cultural conservatism? On what planet are massive tax and cost of living increases popular with the Conservative electorate, including its new hires? And what kind of cultural conservatism is unable to take hold of the police, or illegal immigration, or even the waking assault?

The government deserves credit for rolling out the vaccine, of course, and for Freedom Day, but those victories are eroded by mixed messages and a slew of other mistakes, including the disastrous ongoing pingemia that is putting millions of people into it. workers hors de combat. The exemption of certain key workers is welcome but paltry: the astonishing number of Met agents on work stoppage demonstrates the need to do much more. Even more worryingly, it appears that the dead hand of bureaucracy is once again under control: We don’t seem to have enough testing, vaccine rollout is now far too slow, and no one seems to have the courage to admit that s ‘pressing the contact finder application (even with the new exemptions) should end.

Where’s the vision to get us out of it? And what’s the plan for mass vaccinations if there is a new variant outbreak (yes, the government is rightly preparing complementary vaccines, but it needs a better long-term strategy to ensure it there will never be any more blockages or restrictions)? Too often the government reacts to events, testing the patience of the public. Incredible damage has been done by the brief attempt to exempt the Prime Minister and Chancellor from solitary confinement: one rule for them, it implied, another for everyone else.

The government feels isolated from the opinion of Conservative voters. Going green entails huge costs for consumers, such as installing new boilers; in the face of a looming increase in debt interest payments and the threat of inflation, the cost of debauchery is also passed on to the taxpayer rather than starting, as a good conservative should, by analyzing spending condition and cut the fat. It is absurd to believe that there is no waste to cut, no savings to be made. The triple pension lockdown needs to be reformed: No one seriously believes that a strange statistical blow caused by wages that plummeted and then returned to where they were following a leave should automatically result in an 8 percent increase in state pension. As far as social protection is concerned, what we need is an innovative new insurance scheme, perhaps modeled on the opt-in system for supplementary pension contributions, and not ‘a retrograde tax hike at a time when the tax burden is already at a high level for several decades. Tax increases should not even be on the table, and the brakes must be lifted on public spending.

Mr Johnson could easily bounce back from his current downfall. But he needs a stronger, simpler message on Covid, the economy, the cost of living and taxation, and one that is in tune with the popular conservatism that brought him to power.