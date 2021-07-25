Governor to ensure quality health care





LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar was called by the Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Lahore General Hospital professor Dr Muhammad Al-freed Zafar to Governors House here on Saturday.

At this meeting, the governor said that medical teachers, professors and senior physicians have a great responsibility in improving quality health care in order to build public confidence in public hospitals and that they should also fully play their role in ensuring quality health care.

He said that during the Corona outbreak, doctors, nurses and paramedics worked tirelessly and professionally to treat patients suffering from this deadly disease and saved their lives for which they rendered unprecedented service. which were undoubtedly commendable.

Our health sector would continue to work diligently to deal with the current situation, in particular the Delta virus and do everything possible to implement the brilliant strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan which has been very beneficial in the last three waves of the corona epidemic and was also recognized worldwide as a success, the governor said.

During the meeting, the principal PGMI, Prof. Al-fareed Zafar, said that with the Sehat cards, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government of Punjab are providing free medical care to the people, which is a step historical.

He said the coronavirus medical community has rendered excellent service. He added that treating patients was no less than a challenge for doctors. He said the experience with the telemedicine system in Punjab, especially Lahore, was excellent and thousands of people have benefited from it.

Professor Al-freed added that this facility introduced in Pakistan was made available to the public for the first time, and with this facility, a large number of people at home and abroad have obtained medical advice in general hospital doctor’s line.

He assured the governor that PGMI’s health education platform would introduce a mechanism such that people would feel priority and proud of public hospitals for medical treatment.

He said the current government has allocated sufficient funds for the construction of new hospitals and the provision of modern medical equipment in Lahore and other cities in the province, which would bring significant relief to patients.

Condemns gender-based violence against women: Meanwhile, condemning the murder of Noor Mukaddam and other women, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said there was no room for the abuse of women. women in an Islamic society and that Islam accords great respect to women.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, Governor Sarwar said: Words fail me to express my strongest condemnation of gender-based violence and the brutal murder of Noor Mukaddam and other women, including Quratulain Annie and Saima.

Noor Mukaddam was reportedly murdered and beheaded with a sharp weapon by Zahir Jaffar in his home in Sector F-7/4 in Islamabad on July 20. mother of four, was reportedly murdered by her husband in Hyderabad on July 15 while Raza Ali, a police officer, killed his wife and injured daughter Saima Ali in a brazen act of cruelty on July 3 in Peshawar.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to inflict exemplary punishment on women who hate women, he said everything would be done to bring those responsible to the law and bring justice to the victims.

