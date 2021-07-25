Tom Barrack, Donald Trump and the (other) most corrupt White House in history





The criminal charges last week against Tom Barrack, a major fundraiser for former President Donald Trumps’ 2016 campaign and chairman of his 2017 inaugural committee, were just the latest in a long string of acts accusations (and convictions) of high-level Trump associates. (A spokesperson for Barrack, who was released on Friday on $ 250 million bail, said the former fundraiser had voluntarily made himself available to investigators from the start. He is not guilty and will plead not guilty.)

Paul Manafort, chairman of the 2016 Trumps campaign, was convicted of bank and tax fraud in 2018. Manafort’s aide and deputy campaign manager Rick Gates was also charged with bank fraud and money laundering ( among other crimes) before pleading guilty to lesser charges.

Steve Bannon, campaign CEO and special advisor to the president, has been charged with criminal conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. (He pleaded not guilty, but the charges were later dismissed in part due to confusion surrounding his presidential pardon.)

Longtime Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to tax evasion, bank fraud, campaign finance violations and other charges. Roger Stone, another Trump confidant and fixer, was convicted in 2019 on seven counts of witness tampering, obstructing justice and lying to Congress. Michael Flynn, who served as Trump’s national security adviser for less than a month before resigning in disgrace, has twice pleaded guilty to lying to FBI investigators.

The list of Trump associates investigated, charged or convicted of various crimes goes on and on and on and on and on and on. (And, it should be noted that this list does not include those whose transgressions have been ignored, such as the five members of the Trumps Cabinet whom the Justice Department refused to prosecute.)

The latest criminal charges are surely not the last to be brought against Trump’s inner circle, given the wide range of investigations into his family, friends and associates that are still ongoing. The final tally of indictments and convictions won’t be known for some time, but it’s already clear that Team Trumps will become one of the most criminal political machines in American history.

Certainly, other administrations have accumulated considerable convictions in the past. The most famous Nixon White House collapsed not only with the resignations of the president and vice president, but with dozens of members sent to jail, including a former attorney general, a White House lawyer and several of the president’s main collaborators. The Reagan administration also ended with dozens of defendants and convicts.

The bulk of criminal charges in these administrations centered on abuses of power for political ends, notably in the Watergate and Iran-Contra scandals. Trump’s inner circle has suffered the fallout from comparable investigations, such as Special Advocate Robert Muellers’ investigation into their ties to Russia. But the bulk of the charges against them have revolved around more personal crimes of financial fraud and garden variety bribery.

To find the true counterpart of Trump’s crook gang, we must go back a century to the crime-riddled administration of Warren G. Harding.

Much like Trump, who as a candidate had vowed to drain the swamp of crime and corruption, Harding spent the 1920 campaign calling for a return to a normalcy marked by old-fashioned values ​​he vowed to instill in Washington. We need the seal of common, everyday honesty everywhere, he told a gathering of newspaper editors in August. We need it in politics, in government, in our daily life.

Despite such calls for virtue, the government Harding created was torn apart by vice.

Harding had his own considerable sins in drinking, gambling, cheating on his wife, but none crossed the line of serious criminal misconduct. However, many of the friends and associates Harding has chosen for his administration have crossed that line, in an unparalleled wave of official corruption and criminality.

Home Secretary Albert Fall, an old friend of Hardings’ Senate, has used his own position in government to line his sizable pockets. Fall took the federal oil reserves at Teapot Dome, Wyoming, and Elk Hills, Calif., Which were set aside for use by the U.S. Navy, and leased them to private oil companies. A congressional investigation found that tankers bribed Fall with an array of ill-gotten gains, including nearly a quarter of a million dollars in war bonds, a black sack full of $ 100,000 in cash, and a herd of cattle. prized for the Falls ranch in New Mexico. . Convicted of the crimes, Fall was fined $ 100,000 and one year in prison, the first Cabinet official to go to jail.

Colonel Charles Forbes, director of the Veterans Office, launched an even bigger scam, which stole around $ 200 million from the country. Tasked with caring for wounded World War I veterans, Forbes decided that trains loaded with brand-new bandages and bedding were unnecessary, selling them as cheap surplus to private sellers and getting bribes in return. He oversaw similar projects with the selection of hospital sites and the construction of hospitals. After his scams came to light, Forbes was sentenced to two years in Leavenworth.

The bravest member of Harding’s criminal network, however, was technically the country’s law enforcement chief, Attorney General Harry Daugherty. Leader of a loose collection of crooks and cheaters known as the Ohio Gang, he oversaw a diverse criminal enterprise, selling government appointments, immunity from prosecution, pardons and releases conditional for criminals and various acts of minor corruption. Justice has also come for the Ohio gang, several have been sent to jail and almost as many have committed suicide to avoid a similar fate. Daugherty destroyed evidence and refused to testify in both of his trials, but still managed to avoid conviction.

When Harding finally realized the misdeeds prevalent in his administration, he felt betrayed. I have no problem with my enemies, he said to a visitor in the spring of 1923. But my damn friends, my damn friends, they are the ones who make me walk the floors at night! The president tried to escape Washington’s scandals that summer with a western tour, but succumbed to a cerebral embolism and died in August.

Trump, of course, is unlikely to suffer the same debilitating shame in the face of the massive crimes around him. As president, he mocked most of their indictments and pardoned many of their convictions. Although he managed to erase some of their criminal records, his administration’s crime record will still stand.

