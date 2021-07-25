Pak Meera actress, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Kasak’, will join Imran Khan’s PTI party





Many sportsmen and movie stars in India have entered politics and it is not much different in neighboring Pakistan. After cricketer Imran Khan joins politics and becomes prime minister, actress Meera is ready to get into politics. The Nazarstar will join the former cricket captain’s Tehreek-e-Insaf group.

Actress Meera to join Imran Khan’s PTI party, in an interview with Geo News, said that she was heartbroken by the world of showbiz and therefore decided to join politics.

The actor also said she would call a press conference soon to share her decision.

Meera’s decision came in the wake of her controversial claims about kidnapping her mother and then asking Imran Khan for help. She had claimed that her mother had been kidnapped by land grabbers. She had named a person called Mian Shahid Mahmood and claimed he was trying to take over her property, despite being a tenant.

She also said that her mother and brother were assaulted. The actor then called them “liars” and accused them of attacking his personal property. She had also contacted the Capital Police Office (CCPO) in Lahore.

This is not his first political adventure either. According to reports, Meera had contested, interestingly, against Imran Khan and the Muttahida Qaumi (MQM) Sarfaraz Nawaz Movement in 2013. She then had the black coat symbol and contested for the constituency of Lahore.

Meera, 44, has been associated with the showbiz world since 1995. She has appeared in numerous films in Urdu and Punjabi over a career spanning more than 25 years.

She is also well known in Bollywood circles. Meera starred in two Hindi films, though neither of them had a major impact.

She made her Bollywood debut with the film Kasak, opposite Ashmit Patel. The film was directed by Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, and a kiss between the main actors then sparked controversy. The kiss would then have been removed from the film.

She starred in another movie two months later in July 2005, titled Nazar. This time she was paired up with veteran singer Lucky Ali

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/pakistan-news/pak-actor-meera-who-made-her-bollywood-debut-with-kasak-to-join-imran-khans-pti-party.html

