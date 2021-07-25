In the busy Delhi route of Mamata Banerjee, time PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi





West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congressional Supreme Mamata Banerjee will travel to Delhi on Monday in what is seen as an important development towards developing a general election strategy for the Yemeni camp. opposition. Banerjee is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind while in the nation’s capital. Banerjee succeeded MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay as parliamentary chairperson of the TMC on Friday, ahead of his visit to Delhi. The move came after Trinamool MP Dr Santanu Sen was suspended from the rest of the monsoon session for tearing up IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s response to the Pegasus espionage scandal. READ ALSO | Oppn Show of Strength, Map for 2024, and Eye on the New States: What brings Mamata to Delhi Banerjee is not a Member of Parliament. Announcing this at a press conference in Delhi, Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien said she has long been the guiding force of the TMC parliamentary party. “We are only formalizing a reality. Our president is a seven-time member of Parliament. She has the vision to guide the parliamentary party. She has the experience and the insight. She was guiding us anyway, ”he said. The decision was made both conceptually and tactically, Congress leader Trinamool (TMC) said. “She’s always been a call. We feel more empowered, ”said O’Brien. He also said that all TMC MPs unanimously chose Banerjee as their leader. The move came just a day after the party’s national secretary general and Banerjee’s nephew held a meeting with party MPs in Delhi on Thursday. The TMC, with 22 Lok Sabha MPs, is the fourth party in the lower house with the YSR Congress Party after the BJP, Congress and DMK. An overview of the Banerjees route: – Chief Minister Banerjee will reach Delhi around 5 p.m. on Monday after attending a special Cabinet meeting on Monday before leaving for the nation’s capital. According to official sources, the reason for the convening of this special cabinet was not yet clear since the last meeting only took place on Thursday. – Banerjee is due to meet Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday around 4 p.m. in Delhi, in a first face-to-face meeting with the Prime Minister after skipping the Cyclone Yaas review meeting. On the day of the martyrs, Banerjee had said, I will go to Delhi for two or three days. I will meet PM. I have the time. I will also meet the President. – On Wednesday, the last day of his visit, the head of the TMC is due to meet with Congress President Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders. According to the TMC, planning a strategy for the parliamentary elections should start now and the party has been working in this direction since May 2, when poll results in Bengal gave Banerjee a resounding victory. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

