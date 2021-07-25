Overthrowing President Joko Widodo is not easy – Zonanusantara.com

By: Yosef Naiobe

Look simple, honest, and populist. It is the stigma that is closely attached to Ir Joko Widodo. With this performance, the former mayor of Solo had to face an extraordinary storm surge. Sowing the good does not always reap the good.

Since taking office as number one in this country, his chair continues to be shaken. Groups that do not want this country to be led by a president with integrity are agitated. A leader with integrity will never want to be compromised by doing things that violate the constitution.

Extremist groups that have found themselves in a comfort zone with the practice of Corruption, Collusion and Nepotism (KKN) see Jokowi as an obstacle and an enemy that must be eliminated or at least abdicated halfway.

These groups always play on sensitive topics in order to gain the sympathy of the public. They see President Jokowi as a regime that oppresses religious figures. Another problem, Jokowi PKI, and pro Aseng.

This group is also using social media as a platform to attack Jokowi with various hoax issues.

More recently, Saturday July 24, 2021. Posters were circulating on social networks calling for a demonstration on the theme “Jokowi and the game”. hidden behind the agenda.

Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud Md said there are groups that are only taking advantage of the situation amid this pandemic to cause it. This statement was made following the airing of calls for a protest titled Jokowi End Game.

Mahfud said they don’t really want to give the government aspirations. “The government knows that a group of people have a desire to take advantage of the situation,” Mahfud said at an online press conference on Saturday, July 24, 2021. “He just wants to oppose, to take advantage of the situation Everything the government does is under attack. “

Mahfud did not make it clearer which group he was referring to. But lately the virtual world has been bustling with plans for demonstrations to protest the government’s policy of implementing the PPKM on an emergency basis.

Imanuel Ebenezer, president of the 98 Activist Association, suspects that the planned protest titled Jokowi End Game was organized by political elites who took advantage of the Covid-19 situation.

“The group, in our view, is a group that is using the pandemic epidemic to return to power,” the man familiarly known as Noel saw the action as a cheap provocation.

The political situation in the country lately seems to be unraveling the tangled threads. Truth and lies are like oil mixed with water. The political dimension, in my opinion, is a moral commitment to fight for the interests of the people.

Author Anton Kurnia quotes the opinion of George Orwell, a British novelist and essayist, who asserts that a political party that is in fact inhabited by a bunch of power-hungry politicians does not care about the good of others. They only care about power itself. Their ultimate goal after coming to power is only to make profit for themselves or for their group. Crazy with people.

“The Party seeks power only for itself. We are not interested in the good of others; we are only interested in power, in pure power. What pure power means, you will understand now. Power is not a means; it is an end. The object of power is power.

Power is always synonymous with throne, wealth, women and social status. This is why even celebrities will compete in the arena to fight for this power.

In terms of the struggle for power, the arguments for honesty and justice in a democratic party do not apply. There is only the principle of how to achieve the goal by justifying all means, because Machiavelli opened the layers of rotten political practices. Politics is like a necessary devil.

Unlike Plato or Aristotle who theorized about justice and happiness as a political objective. This principle underlies President Joko Widodo to continue working independently of the enemy that haunts him.

Yossef Naiobe, Media Division Chief, National Campaign Team (TKN) The Nation’s Child Volunteers in the 2019 Presidential Election, as well as a member of the Jokowi Kick-Off Party – Ma’ruf Amin Thanksgiving Committee.