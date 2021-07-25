Politics
Britain faces decades of financial risk as $ 370 billion pandemic bill rises | Coronavirus
Taxpayers will face significant financial risk for decades to come due to the government’s emergency spending levels for the pandemic, totaling more than $ 370 billion, a powerful committee of MPs said today.
In two separate reports, the multi-stakeholder committee on public accounts (PAC) paints a discouraging picture of the lasting financial strains caused by the first 16 months of the fight against Covid-19, and says the government should not wait until after the official investigation for learn the lessons of what went wrong.
MPs said that in March the lifetime cost of government bailouts hit $ 372 billion, government guaranteed loans skyrocketed and taxpayers were left behind at around $ 26 billion. of credit losses and rebound loan program fraud. for small and medium enterprises only.
While Boris Johnson has promised a public inquiry into the handling of Covid-19, it will not begin until next spring and will take years to complete, leaving the PM open to accusations he wants to prevent the truth from coming out before the next general election.
The PAC says, however, that the national interest requires understanding and acknowledging the many shortcomings much earlier. MPs say it is clear the government cannot wait for the review to learn important lessons.
They expect ministers to establish a fully costed plan to recover from the pandemic during the fall spending review, as well as a comprehensive framework to manage the risks to public finances resulting from the response of Covid-19.
The committee also highlights concerns about the government’s preparedness to tackle Covid-19 and other diseases in the future, saying it remains concerned that despite spending more than $ 10 billion in supplies, the PPE stock is not suitable for use.
Listing a catalog of problems, MPs found that as of May 32 billion items of PPE had been ordered by the Department of Health and Social Affairs (DHSC). But of these, only 11 billion have been distributed so far, while 12.6 billion are stored in the UK as central stock, and 8.4 billion on order from other parts of the world are still not arrived in the UK.
Storage costs DHSC around 6.7 million weeks to store, according to PAC, with waste being unacceptably high. As of May, 10,000 shipping containers of PPE were yet to be unpacked, having been ordered in 2020, and 2.1 billion items had been found to be unsuitable for medical use.
Meg Hillier, PAC chairperson, said: With the impressive sums spent so far on Covid measures, the government needs to be clear, now, how it will be managed in the future and over what period of time.
The ongoing risk to the taxpayer will last 20 years on things like arts and culture recovery loans, not to mention other new risks that government departments must quickly learn to manage. In addition to monitoring procurement and its efficiency over the next several years, the PCB will be monitoring these expenses and risks for decades to come. If the coronavirus has been with us for a long time, the financial hangover could leave future generations with a big headache.
While examining the effectiveness of the government’s response, the PAC highlights serious staffing issues within the NHS, which have been highlighted by the pandemic. The service was already grappling with 40,000 nursing and 9,000 medical staff positions before the first lockdown in March last year. In September, six months later, more than a third of the remaining nurses were considering leaving.
The report warns that with constant pressure from health and social service workers, patient wait times continued to increase and wait lists for elective treatment increased dramatically, accumulating enormous challenges for the patient. ‘to come up.
