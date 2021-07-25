PM phones hack, more to probe – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The government announced on Saturday that Pakistan was facing India’s cyber warfare and had decided to investigate the hack into the phones of Prime Minister Imran Khan and senior military officials by India with the help of India. ‘Israeli spy software.

The government believes the cyberattack was an attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty and would therefore take legal action against the Israeli surveillance company NSO in the International Court of Justice.

International media said India was among a number of countries using the Israeli company spyware in successful and successful hacking attempts on smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and activists. human rights around the world.

At least one number formerly used by Prime Minister Imran Khan was on India’s list, a survey conducted by 17 media outlets released last Sunday revealed.

Government plans legal action against Israeli surveillance firm

The extent of the use of the Pegasus spyware has been reported by the Washington Post, Guardian, Le Monde and other news outlets who collaborated in an investigation into the data breach.

We are investigating the matter even if the United Nations refrains from doing so, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said at a joint press conference with the PM’s accountability adviser Shahzad Akbar.

Before filing the investigation report, the Guardian contacted me and gave me three cell phone numbers of Prime Minister Khan to confirm that they were indeed his phone numbers (PM), a the minister said, adding that the newspaper had information that all three of the prime minister’s cell phone numbers were hacked by India via Pegasus spyware.

According to the Post, more than 1,000 phone numbers in India were on the watch list while hundreds came from Pakistan, including the one PM Khan used to use. However, the Post did not say whether the attempt to monitor Mr Khans’ number was successful.

Read: How does Pegasus spyware work?

Indian investigative site The Wire reported that 300 cell phone numbers used in India, including those of ministers, opposition leaders, journalists, scientists and rights activists, were on the list.

Mr Akbar said the government has decided to thoroughly investigate attempted Indian cyber espionage attacks on cell phones and gadgets of senior government officials.

Officials from the security agencies and the Foreign Ministry would be included in the commission of inquiry to investigate a data leak of the software sold by the Israeli surveillance company NSO to India, he said, adding that the findings of the investigation would be shared with the United Nations and other international organizations.

The investigation will determine whether the Indian cyberattack was successful or not, he said. Pakistan would also address the issue of espionage at the United Nations.

Calling it an attack on Pakistan’s national security and sovereignty, Akbar said: The Indian act is a flagrant violation of global standards of responsible state behavior. Pakistan would assess legal options to raise the issue in various fora in order to protect its sovereignty.

The adviser said Pakistan decided to call for a United Nations investigation into India’s use of Pegasus spyware against senior officials in the country because espionage of this nature was a bigger scam than the leak. of the Panama Papers.

He urged the relevant United Nations bodies to conduct a full investigation to determine whether India used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to spy on public figures, including Prime Minister Khan, and shed light on the facts.

He said Indian spying on Pakistan was exposed by an investigation by a group of 17 international media organizations and Amnesty International which found Pakistan to be a potential target for spyware surveillance bought from Israel by India. .

The Foreign Office, Akbar said, had previously issued a statement accusing India of continuous and widespread state-sponsored surveillance and espionage operations.

The Pegasus malware is used to conduct cyber surveillance by authoritarian governments who want to spy on journalists, activists, politicians and government officials. The software can infiltrate iPhones and Android systems, allowing the operator to record calls, retrieve photos, messages and emails without the knowledge of the phone user. The company claims that it sells the software only to those who wish to use it against terrorists and criminals.

A massive data leak in the company’s records showed that its clients could have used data against targets that did not fit into any of those categories, the adviser said. The leak contains the phone numbers of 50,000 people.

The NSO said its product was only intended for use by government-approved intelligence and law enforcement agencies to fight terrorism and crime.

The adviser said that according to Amnesty International’s investigation, Prime Minister Khan was on a list of people against whom spyware has been used by India. At least 10 countries, including India, are believed to be NSO clients.

Posted in Dawn, July 25, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1636767/hacking-of-phones-of-pm-others-to-be-probed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

