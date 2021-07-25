A Chandigarh hawker selling “chhole bhature” finds a mention in PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat; here’s why: The Tribune India





Tribune press service

Chandigarh, July 25 A Chandigarh hawker had created quite a buzz online to offer a free “chhole bhature” to anyone vaccinated against Covid-19. He also caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Modi especially mentioned Sanjay Rana, from Sector 29 of Chandigarh, for his thoughtful act. The Prime Minister said that Sanjay’s daughter Riddhima and his niece Riya had asked him for this innovative and noble gesture. “To eat Sanjay Rana ji’s chhole bhature for free, you must show that you received the vaccine on the same day. As soon as you show the vaccination message, it will give you a delicious chhole bhature.” “It is said that for the well-being of society, the spirit of service and duty is more necessary than money. Our Sanjay Bhai proves that this saying is right,” the prime minister said. The Prime Minister zoomed in on Chandigarh during his Mann Ki Baat. He described UT as a vibrant city, inhabited by a society that pulsates with a rich and uplifting socio-cultural vein. “One of our friends is from Chandigarh city. I too have lived in Chandigarh for a few years. It is a very happy and beautiful city. The people of Chandigarh also have a big heart and yes, so you will have more fun here. “ When it reached Sanjay’s ears, he couldn’t control his arousal. Speaking to The Tribune, Sanjay revealed how excited and grateful he is for the Prime Minister’s kind words. He said the immense support from his family and neighbors had helped him get here, adding that it was a “huge achievement”. Sanjay Rana offered a free “chhole bhature” to anyone getting vaccinated against Covid-19. He hung a cardboard box, clearly marked “the offer”, right next to his bike. COVID Food Stand – PM Narendra Modi #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/wVN3fkapDz – Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 25, 2021 The initiative was greeted by none other than Vice President Singh Badnore, administrator of UT and governor of Punjab. Hats off to the #Chandigarh peddler spirit! My heart was filled with gratitude to see his duty to his country and the extent of the awareness that this man has to promote #vaccination and to offer #CholaeBhatura for free to all those who are vaccinated, ”Badnore tweeted. . Hats off to the spirit of #Chandigarh peddler!

My heart fills with gratitude to see his little duty to his country and the extent of the conscience that this man has in favor. #vaccination and offer for free #CholaeBhatura to all those who are vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/sGebF1nRSc – Vice President Singh Badnore (@vpsbadnore) July 10, 2021

