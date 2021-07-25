Jokowi Civil Coalition on Oxygen Scarcity





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – A total of 107 elements and organizations belonging to the civil society coalition sentsummons to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Minister of Health and Minister of Trade for scarcityoxygen amid an upsurge in pandemic cases Covid-19. In the open summons, they felt that the government had failed to control the availability and price of oxygen, which the population now urgently needs. They also said the government had not provided hospital capacity even for patients who needed treatment. “We, the undersigned, hereby submit a subpoena to the recipients of the people’s mandate as public administrators, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Ir. Joko Widodo, the Minister of Commerce, Mr. Muhammad Lutfi, and the Minister of Health, Mr. Budi Gunadi Sadikin “, indicates the letter., Sunday (25/7). According to them, the scarcity of oxygen has caused many patients to die as they self-isolate. LaporCovid-19 data noted, since June-July 18, up to 675 patients have died while self-isolating at home. The coalition also admitted to receiving numerous reports of residents who died while searching for hospitals. With this condition, the coalition considers that the government has not respected the rights of citizens according to the constitution. “That the things mentioned above show the government’s shortcomings and / or non-compliance with legal obligations,” they said. First, the government said it had not taken steps to date the disaster since the pandemic was announced. This is regulated by article 44 of Law 24/2007, which obliges the government to combat potential disasters, including preparedness, early warning and mitigation. Second, the government is seen as failing to respect basic rights during disaster relief efforts. President Jokowi is known to have declared national unnatural disaster status due to the pandemic. According to article 48 of Law 24/2007, disaster management during an emergency response includes: the satisfaction of basic needs such as clothing, food, shelter, health, psychosocial needs. A number of coalition member organizations to appear include YLBHI, ICW, a number of LBHs in several regions, LBH Masyarakat, AJI, WALHI, LaporCovid, a number of student organizations and coalition organizations of women. CNNIndonesia.com contacted presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman and Presidential Personnel Office (KSP) MP II Abetnego Tarigan to respond to the summons in the event of an oxygen shortage. However, attempts to contact via short messages and phones went unanswered until this news broke. (thr / gil)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



