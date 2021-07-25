Boris Johnson puts war on crime at the heart of post-Covid plan | United Kingdom | New





The Sunday Express can exclusively reveal that the Prime Minister will unveil his new crime plan on Tuesday as he builds on his 2019 manifesto pledges to bring down crime. Writing in the Sunday Express today, Mr Johnson said: ‘This government is totally dedicated to fighting and tackling crime. I want to bring the same attention to the fight against national crime that we have brought to London during my eight-year tenure as mayor. “Making this country safe is the best and most effective way to take it to the next level – so that young people grow up in safer neighborhoods everywhere. “

He sympathized with the “confusion” felt by victims of crime, followed by “a sense of shock and violation” then “fury” and pledged his government would be on their side. “We must now redouble our efforts, continue to put more police on the streets and support them until the end. “And we want everyone to know that if you are the victim of a crime you have an appointed officer to call – someone who is immediately by your side.” During his tenure as mayor of the capital, he reduced crime by 20% and murders by 50%.

Today, he revealed he will make three key reforms to tackle crime and have a similar impact on the country as a whole. Each community will be assigned an appointed police officer who will know the strengths and vulnerabilities in the region with their phone and email contact details which will be publicly available. A new set of rankings will be published on the response times of 999 and 101 calls in police zones. The government will step up the success of the ADDER – The War on County Drug Gangs program, by putting a steel ring around the affected cities until we strangle the lives of the gangs. READ MORE: Leveling up country continues, says AMANDA MILLING

The announcement comes after a difficult week when the Police Federation publicly attacked Interior Minister Priti Patel. The Officers' Union of England and Wales voted a vote of no confidence in Ms Patel over the decision to freeze their pay to help contain the UK debt crisis. And with headlines filled with criticism of the vaccine passports and the so-called 'pingemia', which has forced hundreds of thousands of people to stay at home because they received a covid alert, Mr Johnson has suffered serious injuries. pressure to regain political initiative. Polls also suggest that the Conservatives' lead over Labor has been reduced. A Yougov poll last week saw Conservative support drop six points to 38% with Labor to 34%. However, an Opinium poll released last night put the Tories unchanged at 43%, eight points ahead of Labor also unchanged at 35%.

But there was less good news for the Prime Minister who saw his personal approval rating drop 5 points to -13. But with Freedom Day last week marking an important step towards ending lockdown restrictions, Mr Johnson returned to his 2019 manifesto to start focusing on the reforms he wanted to introduce before the pandemic. A string of new political announcements is expected to be followed by a cabinet reshuffle of his top team as Mr Johnson prepares to fight the next election in 2024. Last week he unveiled his plans to level areas in Britain, especially the north and the Midlands, which have been neglected for decades. He is also about to unveil plans to encourage healthy eating. And on Tuesday, he will publish his criminal strategy. The prime minister stressed that the pledge to recruit 20,000 more police officers was on track and that the government had a strong record on law and order with a bill introducing tougher sentences in parliament.

In his article, he noted, “We have already wound up about a third of the county gangs. We’ve given the police new powers to stop and search, and with a new £ 25million fund for better lighting and more CCTV, we’re putting the spotlight on street crime and helping to make neighborhoods better. safe, especially for women after dark. He said the war on county gangs who often exploit young children in the illegal drug trade is a top priority. “We have to deal with the underlying incentives of these gangs – the drug trade which is driven not only by the 300,000 ‘problem users’ but by the relatively well-off people who also fuel the demand,” he said. declared. “We are bringing police together with employers and health experts to develop sensible and practical steps we can take – as a society – to reduce drug abuse across the country.” The announcement follows the release of crime results for England and Wales from 2020 to 2021 by the Office for National Statistics, which showed there was a 13% drop in the total number crimes recorded by the police, excluding fraud. The largest drop seen in theft (down 32 percent) with murders down 16 percent, serious assault down 11 percent and sexual offenses down 10 percent. However, there was a sharp increase in drug offenses of 13% from the previous year. Added to this, fraud offenses increased 3.5% in the year ending March 2021, while the total number of Computer Misuse Act (CMA) increased by 70%. Mr Johnson said the news on murder and serious violence rates was “encouraging” but warned “we also know that to some extent these numbers have been aided by the pandemic. “When we locked up the country, we also locked up a lot of criminals. “

