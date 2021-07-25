Hong Kong press freedom crackdown echoes the world

[Y]You really have to be here to get a real idea of ​​what’s going on, he replied. Things like posting statements and the language you can use take on a different perspective when you’re actually living under national security law.

The point he makes speaks directly to me, a New York resident. I do not live under the pressure that the National Security Law places on those who live and work in Hong Kong.

So why am I writing about Hong Kong and Asia-Pacific press freedom in general? These days, in a connected world, nothing happens in a vacuum. What affects Hong Kong echoes in other parts of the world. The methods used to suppress the press in Hong Kong and throughout Asia mirror those used in other countries.

The shutdown of Apple Daily has left the bodies of journalists in Hong Kong shivering. While press freedom is enshrined in basic law, the shutdown indicates how much the national security law has undermined that basic principle.

But Apple Daily is far from the first newspaper or other outlet to shut down.

Jimmy Lai. Photo: Studio Incendo.

In a report from last month, Reporters Without Borders listed 22 newspapers shut down by governments seeking to silence the press. It includes the Cambodia Daily which was forced to close in 2017, and numerous outlets in Myanmar that the junta closed following the February 1 coup. But the list is not limited to Asia. Governments of countries such as Russia, Turkey, Egypt, Nicaragua, Tajikistan, Burkina Faso, Zambia, Niger, Venezuela and Hungary have also closed news outlets due to government coverage. critical.

Jimmy Lai is also not the first journalist to be arrested and charged under various laws for his work. As of this writing, Reporters Without Borders has at least 433 journalists in 35 countries behind bars. The number includes six currently in Hong Kong: Wan Yiu-sing, Gwyneth Ho, Claudia Mo, Cheung Kim-Hung, Ryan Law and Jimmy Lai mentioned earlier. All but Lai have been arrested since February of this year.

On Thursday alone, four other Apple Daily reporters appeared in court on national security charges and were denied bail.

In Bangladesh, Tanvir Hasan Tanu, Rahim Shuvo and Abdul Latif Lituar are all under investigation under the country’s digital security law regarding Covid-19 coverage. They each face three to five years in prison if found guilty. Belarusian authorities have arrested journalists and raided newsrooms following articles criticizing the government of President Alexander Lukashenko. In Cuba, journalists have been harassed and detained for covering ongoing protests against the Communist government.

Photo: RSF.

Reporters Without Borders also counts 20 journalists killed so far in 2021. Since my last column alone, this number has increased by six: Maharram Ibrahimov and Siraj Abyshev in Azerbaijan (both on June 4), Sulabh Srivastava in India (13 June), Alesksandr Lashkarava in Georgia (July 11), Peter R. de Vries in Holland (July 15) and Danish photojournalist Siddiqui, winner of the Reuters Pulitzer Prize, in Afghanistan (July 16).







Earlier this month, the organization appointed Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam as one of its 37 Predators of press freedom for 2021. Bloating report describes it as a puppet of Chinese President Xi Jinping who defends his positions on press censorship. He also cites his refusal to recognize the physical violence exercised against journalists by the police during the 2019 protests; its targeting of Apple Daily and subsequent closure; his judicial harassment of Jimmy Lai; and its campaign against Radio Television Hong Kong and subsequent editorial interference.

Of the 37 people listed in the report, 13 are from Asia. Along with Lam, there is Gotabaya Rajapaska (Sri Lanka), Hun Sen (Cambodia), Imran Khan (Pakistan), Kim Jong-Un (North Korea), Lee Hsien Loong (Singapore), Min Aung Hlaing (Myanmar), Narendra Modi (India), Nguyen Phu Trong (Vietnam), Prayut Chan-o-Cha (Thailand), Rodrigo Duterte (Philippines), Sheikh Hasina (Bangladesh) and Xi Jinping (China).

The full list includes world leaders from all continents. All are ready to use all the tools at their disposal to silence the press, by enacting or enforcing draconian laws, intimidating the security forces, shutting down media outlets, cutting off internet access, arbitrary arrests and , in some cases, by murder.

US President Donald Trump meets with the media on April 4. Photo: The White House / Flickr.

Under President Trump, the United States was unwilling to work with allies to try to take a stand for journalists. The constant statements about false information and journalists being the enemy of the people have done nothing to help. These complaints have in turn been echoed by other world leaders, adding to the harm they have caused. His use of the US Department of Justice to covertly obtain emails and phone numbers from journalists in an attempt to uncover their sources was beyond pallor.

Along with the protests against the murder of George Floyd in 2020, the United States also saw more than 400 journalists assaulted and 139 arrested in 2020 according to the US Press Freedom Tracking. So far in 2021, 52 journalists have been arrested or detained and 80 others have been assaulted.

A recent survey of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford found that the United States ranks last out of 46 countries for media trust. Only 29 percent of those polled said they trusted the media, while 75 percent of those with a right to believe that media coverage was biased.

President Biden has vowed to protect the press, and Merrick Garland, the new Justice Department chief, has implemented new rules which will no longer allow the files of journalists to be seized. But restoring confidence in the media, even in the United States, will not happen quickly given the politically charged environment and Trump’s continued control over his right-wing base. And it remains to be seen whether the Biden administration can take action on the international stage to protect press freedom around the world.

Photo: Studio Incendo.

Now a new threat has appeared: Pegasus. Spyware developed by Israeli company NSO has been found on the phones of journalists, activists, politicians and heads of state around the world. The numbers ofmore than 180 journalistsare among the phone numbers that have reportedly been identified as persons of interest by NSO customers, although there is no information as to whether their phones have in fact been tapped .

These are very frightening revelations and show how far some governments will go to try to silence dissent and how anyone can be a target.

It doesn’t matter where you are. As attacks on journalists continue around the world, as world leaders pass and enforce fake news laws, and spyware collects data on those who seek the truth, the world becomes a much less safe place. . From Hong Kong to New York, these maneuvers cross borders.

And until these silence free speech and the free press faces the real consequences of their actions, journalists, activists and truth-telling people in power will continue to suffer around the world. whole.

