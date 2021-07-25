Trump discusses LeBron James becoming a trans woman at rally





Trump, during a speech at a rally in Arizona, speculated that LeBron James could undergo gender reassignment surgery. He suggested that the basketball player could “undergo surgery” to participate in women’s sports. James identifies as a man and has never publicly expressed his desire for transition. Loading Something is loading.

During a rambling two-hour speech in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday night, former President Donald Trump oddly reflected on how basketball player LeBron James could go for gender reassignment surgery.

Trump speculated that the Los Angeles Lakers star could “undergo surgery” in order to compete in women’s sport, he said during a speech at the “Rally to Protect Our Elections.”

Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 25, 2021

The former president joked that as a coach of a women’s sports team he would only recruit transgender athletes. “If I were a coach I wouldn’t talk to too many women like we know women,” he said. “I would make some of these people … they are ‘women’.”

Trump then suggested that James could possibly choose to make the transition. “Someone said if LeBron James decided to have the surgery, how would he be in the field? How would he be?” he thought.

James identifies as a male and has never publicly expressed a desire to undergo gender confirming surgery.

“LeBron James, you can have him,” Trump continued before mocking the basketball player more. “Did you see the basketball scores that were terrible? They went up after his team lost.”

This is not the first time the former president has taken on James. Trump called him “racist” and “divisive” after the Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted a response to the police killing of Ohio teenager Ma’Khia Bryant in April.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/watch-trump-lebron-james-becoming-a-trans-woman-at-rally-2021-7

