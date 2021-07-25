Kashmiris will support Naya Pakistan Prime Minister’s vision





Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that today Kashmiris in all constituencies will support Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for Naya Kashmir.

In a tweet on Sunday, Chaudhry said the 2021 elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) give hope to the Indian people of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ & K) by making their dreams come true.

He said the day would hopefully come when people across Kashmir will freely express their views and form a government with their representatives.

# AJKElections2021 #AJKElectsPTIA

– Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 25, 2021

AJK Elections 2021 Poll in progress

Residents of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) went to the polls today to elect the new members of the region’s Legislative Assembly.

The AJK has a total of 32,50,117 registered voters, including 17,800 men and 14,687,317 women.

There are 33 constituencies in the ten districts of the AJK. While 12 constituencies are reserved for refugees from Jammu and Kashmir based in Pakistan. Polling stations in all provinces have been set up for refugees.

A total of 691 candidates, including 381 from a total of 32 registered political parties and a total of 310 independent candidates, are vying to win the election for 45 seats.

In Azad Kashmir, 587 candidates are running in 33 constituencies while 121 candidates are running in 12 constituencies.

A total of 24 women candidates are standing for election. The PML-N and the PTI presented two candidates each while the Muslim Conference presented a woman.

In total, approximately 43,500 members of the Azad Kashmir police, civilian armed forces and the army from other provinces will be deployed to maintain law and order during the Azad Kashmir elections, while the deployment of the army will be under the rapid reaction force.

On the other hand, Federal Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that the PTI would emerge victorious in the AJK polls.

Shibli Faraz said the proven PML-N and PPP have failed and PTI will win.

PM & PPP tried and tested, failed. PTI to win inchallah #__

– Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) July 25, 2021

Read also

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bolnews.com/latest/2021/07/ajk-elections-2021-kashmiris-will-supports-pm-imrans-vision-of-naya-pakistan-chaudhry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos