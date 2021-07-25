Was it Barack Obama’s finest hour? His 2011 Donald Trump roast warned us of what was to come





As legendary quarterback Tom Brady celebrated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl 2021 victory with President Joe Biden, Brady made a few jokes at the expense of a guy widely seen as his friend at least so far. In addition to ridiculing one of Donald Trump’s derogatory nicknames for Biden, Brady also mocked Trump’s claims that he didn’t really lose the 2020 election by joking: “Not many people think we would have could win. In fact, I think about 40% of people still think we didn’t win. “

Trump is unlikely to have enjoyed being ridiculed as a sore loser by one of America’s most famous sports winners. Brady, who hadn’t visited the White House to celebrate a Super Bowl victory since 2005, may well have put the final nail in his controversial relationship with Trump. It also reminded us of one of the most underrated speeches in American political history, the one delivered 10 years ago by BarackObamaat Trump.

There have been many moments in Obama’s historic presidency that could be described as his “heyday,” but my favorite has always been Obama’s roasting of Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2011. Not just because Obama was funny (although he was), but because he ended up foreshadowing Trump’s presidency with strange precision. The story surrounding this speech also gives it a deeper meaning. And since Obama set out to search Trump while maintaining his basic dignity and courtesy, his words are not so much insults as tongue-in-cheek meditations on the sensitivities that could catapult the most unlikely of all presidents to life. White House.

Prior to Obama’s speech, Trump had worked with the media to promote the debunked conspiracy theory that the first black president of the United States was not born in the United States. While a simple reality TV star, Trump was testing the waters for a 2012 presidential campaign and believed “Birtherism” could be a winning problem. Not only did it not play too subtly on the racist fears of a non-white president, it also sent the message that Obama was somehow disloyal to American interests.

That was the backdrop until April 30, 2011, when Obama and Trump came together in the same room for a night of flawless comedy. The other was that while Obama was racking Trump in front of the world, he was also secretly working on the raid that would get what Republican President George W. Bush hadn’t killed the al-Qaida leader and the 9/11 mastermind, Osamabin Laden.

Obama couldn’t say that to the public, of course, but he threw his American good faith in Trump’s face. He opened the night by displaying a copy of his birth certificate for a Hyper-American montage, all with Hulk Hogan’s theme song “Real American” playing in the background. After that, he showed the opening scene of “The Lion King” joking that it was his own birth video. (The most important conspiracy theory held that Obama was born in Kenya, as his father undoubtedly had been.) All of this directly concerned the issue of births, deflating what Trump hoped to be his main talking point for the 2012 electoral cycle.

But Obama didn’t stop there. He went on to criticize other public figures at the event, but ultimately returned to Trump with an even sharper wit. Swiveling with a joke about how Trump might work to discredit Mitt Romney, then the 2012 future Republican presidential candidate (and later, coincidentally, Trump’s most prominent Republican critic), Obama dealt a blow devastating mockery of the six-time bankrupt businessman for embracing a ridiculous conspiracy theories:

Now I know he’s been taking some criticism lately, but no one is happier, no one is more proud to put this birth certificate business aside than Donald. And that’s because he can finally focus again on the issues that matter like, did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?

This part of the speech is the most prescient as it anticipated Trump’s biggest loophole as president. Despite his many scandals and political failures, Trump was reasonably well positioned for re-election in 2020 because he inherited Obama’s booming economy. Its downfall, from a strategic standpoint, was for not listening to scientists on the COVID-19 pandemic and instead embracing pseudoscience. Had he heeded the early warnings and adopted bold policies to help Americans get through this traumatic time, he could have saved thousands of lives, done less damage to the untouched economy, and quite possibly sail to a second term. . Instead, he played down the pandemic, ignored basic science, and even got sick himself. Americans suffered much more than they had to, turning its political failure into an inevitable political failure. And all of this could have been avoided if he hadn’t been exactly the kind of person Obama described in 2011 as a jerk.

Obama’s mockery of Trump continued:

But kidding aside, obviously we all know your credentials and your vast experience. For example no, seriously, just recently in an episode of “Celebrity Apprentice” at the Steakhouse, the male cooking team did not impress the judges of Omaha Steaks. And there was a lot of criticism to be made. But you, Mr. Trump, recognized that the real problem was the lack of leadership. And so ultimately, you didn’t blame Lil ‘Jon or Meat Loaf. You fired Gary Busey. And those are the kinds of decisions that would keep me awake at night. Well managed, sir. Well managed.

There is a lot to unpack in these sentences. It’s easy enough to see that in Obama’s sarcastic praise for Trump’s “credentials and breadth of experience” he was referring to the fact that Trump had no political or military background. (He became the only president-elect without at least one of the two.) The historical background, however, reminds us that Obama himself was accused of being too inexperienced to serve as president when he ran for president. 2008, even though he had served as Illinois. state senator, then aU.S. senator for nearly a dozen years. It seems almost certain that this double standard that will only become more visible after Trump’s election in 2016 was not in Obama’s mind.

Then there’s Obama’s joke about Trump’s main job at the time, hosting the reality show “The Celebrity Apprentice”. Once again, there were obvious comments about Trump being held to a different standard than Obama, who has been compared with contempt for a celebrity throughout his political career even though Trump was literally a celebrity, without no visible professional or political qualifications. There is also a deeper meaning in the way Obama singled out Trump’s fetish for firing people. The man had built his brand around the TV slogan, “You’re fired!” As president, Trump got in trouble for the circumstances surrounding his sacking of FBI Director James Comey and his willingness to turn on or fire even the most loyal aides if they didn’t break the law for him (Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Vice President Mike Pence and Attorneys General Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr come to mind).

After his fear of losing in the face of reality Joe Bidenturne, Trump became the first president to lose an election and refuse to accept the result, attacking the legacy of George Washington in the process. Indeed, he had telegraphed his desire to be a historic sore loser before this election, specifying that he would never agree to be fired by the American people. No other president reacted so badly to the electoral disappointment, with the possible exception of James Buchanan, who allowed civil war to erupt after the 1860 election did not run its course but did not wasn’t even on the ballot that year.

Obama concluded this part of his speech with the only lame joke in his repertoire against Trump (a visual gag about Trump’s wacky architectural aesthetic that just didn’t land). He moved on, but the comedy world fondly remembers his performance.

“Anytime a politician makes a few easy jokes that he hasn’t even written, editors will rush to call him a ‘comedian’ which diminishes what we do,” comedian Steve Hofstetter said. to Salon via Twitter. “It’s like calling someone the president because he voted once. But Obama had something I had never seen from any other president: he had the timing. When most politicians do a joke, they seem surprised when it laughs. But Obama was familiar with the material and he knew how to deliver it. While I’m sure he had writers, he performed as if he wrote the jokes himself. “

It was a speech reporters later claimed to have left Trump infuriated, but it seems like an afterthought legend. If you watch the actual video of the event, you see that Trump accepted Obama’s jokes quite cheerfully, even waving his hand at the crowd. Whether or not he was just putting on a polite show, he didn’t act like a man whose ego had been badly stung. His reactions are, dare I say, even a little humanizing: he appears to everyone as if he’s having fun, smiling and having fun like he did on a Comedy Central roast a few weeks older. early. Indeed, he then directed his anger not at Obama. but with the actor Seth Meyers (whose beards were much more pointed). Trump said he had a “good time” listening to Obama, was “honored” to be singled out by him and believed he had made his jokes well. Meyers, on the other hand, he called “too bad, out of service.”

This is important because he has shown that if Obama shed blood, the target did not realize he had been stung. Obama had skillfully struck a balance, drawing attention to the ways in which Trump is ridiculing while remaining respectful. It wasn’t until the dust settled that Trump began to feel aggrieved, ultimately refusing as president to attend the annual Correspondents’ Dinners.

Obama has certainly made other negative remarks about Trump, but his 2011 monologue stands out because it looks like a prologue to the story we have been living since 2016. In that sense, it can be placed next to the “Statement” section. of economic rights ”by Franklin Roosevelt. Jimmy Carter’s 1944 State of the Union Address or 1979 ‘Crisis of Confidence’ address is prophetic oratory. It’s also the only historically significant presidential speech that was meant to be mostly funny (and a lot of it was).

This is probably the only sense in which it was wrong. Ten years ago, it was easy to laugh at Donald Trump. Now that his big lie about the 2020 election is fueling a fascist insurgency, it’s much harder to find him funny.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2021/07/25/was-this-barack-obamas-finest-hour-his-2011-roast-of-donald-trump-warned-us-what-was-coming/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos