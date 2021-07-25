MIDAS SHARING TIPS UPDATE: Our Sumo tip was ahead of the game

When Carl Cavers started video game group Sumo in 2003, a friend lent him a place to work for free because he and his three co-founders couldn’t afford rent.

None of them took a salary, and the first employees accepted pepper salaries, in the hope that they could work together and create a meaningful business.

These hopes turned out to be well placed. Last week, Cavers recommended a stock offer of 5.13 by Chinese tech giant Tencent, valuing Sumo at 919 million.

In the bag ? : Sumo, which developed Sackboy: A Big Adventure, to be acquired by Chinese company Tencent

Sheffield-based Sumo has clearly come a long way in the past 18 years. The group is one of the world’s best-known game developers, counting giants such as Microsoft, Sony and Apple among its customers.

Now employing 1,200 people, Sumo designs, builds and tests games, while providing post-launch customer support. Top games include Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Team Sonic Racing, and Sumo has also started releasing its own titles, including Spyder and Snake Pass.

Posting is higher risk but higher reward and Tencent clearly believes Cavers and his team have what it takes. The Chinese group bought 15 million shares of Sumo in November 2019 and has been monitoring developments ever since.

Armed with its stake, equivalent to 8.75 percent of the company, Tencent surged on Tuesday last week. The offer was 43% higher than Sumo’s share price the day before the offer was launched and several large investors have already accepted the offer, so the Chinese now have more than 33% of the shares of Sumo in the bag.

Nonetheless, there is debate on the deal. Sumo will be the second UK video group to fall prey to a foreign predator, after another Midas board Codemasters was taken over by US rival Electronic Arts earlier this year. And Shenzen-based Tencent, which is listed in Hong Kong, could be vulnerable to the whims of Xi Jinping, China’s autocratic president.

This prompted calls for Tencent’s offer to be subject to further scrutiny by the UK government and regulators. So far, there are no signs of concern from the authorities. But individual Sumo shareholders may legitimately wonder what they should do, as Tencent’s offer goes through due process. Midas recommended Sumo in September 2018, when the price was 1.64.

We took another look at the company in October of last year when the stock rose to 2.60. Despite this increase, it seemed like there were still plenty of benefits, as Cavers had just completed a big acquisition in the United States and was excited to release more of their own games.

Today the shares are 4.95. They’re 18p below Tencent’s bid price, but original investors still tripled their money while those who bought last fall saw a 90% return in just nine months.

Some may be tempted to sell now. Some may prefer to wait, either hoping that Tencent wins their deal or that another bidder comes up with an even higher bid. The latter option seems unlikely. Tencent made a generous offer and enjoys the unanimous backing of the board of directors, while Sumo’s largest shareholder, Perwyn, a large family-owned investment firm, also backed the transaction.

Whether outside forces are preventing Tencent from closing the deal is another question.

Sumo’s board of directors, it seems, thinks fears of this nature are misplaced.

Tencent has deep pockets, it is an international company and should help Cavers achieve its ambition to publish more games and make Sumo even more successful than it already is.

Cavers have also spent years cultivating a collegiate culture at Sumo. While he could make millions from the Tencent buyout, close friends say he wouldn’t agree to a buyout deal unless he believed employees would benefit as well.

Midas Verdict: Sumo is a proud and successful Yorkshire company and its shareholders have benefited greatly from its growth. Cautious investors should sell now just in case Tencent’s ambitions are thwarted. Others should hold on for Tencent’s price of 5.13 per share and hope the Chinese company will do its best for Sumo.

Negotiated on: AIM Teleprinter: SUMO Contact: sumogroup.plc or 0114 242 6766