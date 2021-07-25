Donald Trump tears up Mike Pence for not having had the “courage” on 1/6 to reject election results





Former President Donald Trump attacked his former vice president for not having the “courage” to reject the 2020 election results.

At a Turning Point USA conference in Phoenix on Saturday, Trump reiterated his complaint that Pence could have done more to stop the certification of his electoral defeat on January 6.

“I just wish my friend Mike Pence would have the extra courage to send the results back to the legislatures because it all happened so quickly,” Trump said to boos from the audience.

“You know, they conspired on this plan for four years,” said the former president. “It all happened so fast. If he had sent him back to legislative assemblies, someone gave him bad advice.

In addition to denouncing Pence, Trump repeated baseless conspiracy theories about the election he lost to President Joe Biden as he hailed a widely discredited months-long vote audit in Arizona’s Maricopa County .

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

It happened despite Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, who urged Trump to overcome his electoral defeat. “Nothing that happens here is going to change the outcome, and, really, it’s nothing more than being a sore loser,” she told CNN on Friday.

Still, Trump continued to voice his grievances, saying there is “no way Democrats can win the election without cheating.”

“If I lose the election, I’m okay. Seriously,” he said. “I’ll start building buildings. I’ll take care of it, but they stole it from us.”

Trump’s baseless allegations of voter fraud at a rally on Jan.6 prompted a crowd of his supporters to later storm the U.S. Capitol and halt Congress’ certification of Biden’s victory.

Seven people died during and after the riots, including a woman who was shot dead by police as she tried to break into the House’s room. Two policemen died by suicide in the days that followed, and another policeman, Brian Sicknick, collapsed and died after engaging with rioters.

On Tuesday, a congressional committee tasked with investigating the events of January 6 will hold its first hearing.

GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy claimed the committee had lost “all legitimacy and credibility” after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opposed Republicans chosen by McCarthy, representatives Jim Jordan of the ‘Ohio and Jim Banks from Indiana. The two voted against certification of the elections hours after the Capitol was violated by rioters.

“We have a duty to the Constitution and to the country to uncover the truth about the January 6 insurgency and to ensure that such an assault on our democracy cannot happen again,” Pelosi said in a letter. addressed Friday to his fellow legislators.

“Our imperative must be to find the truth,” she added. “We must do this in a way that retains the confidence of the American people in the process, so that they have confidence in the emerging truth.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-rips-mike-pence-not-having-courage-1-6-reject-election-results-1612836 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos