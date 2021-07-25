Chandigarh street vendor reluctance removal initiative receives applause from Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday applauded Sanjay Rana, who was offering free Chole Bhature in Chandigarh to people getting vaccinated. Prime Minister Modi praised Rana’s noble initiative while addressing the 79th edition of his monthly radio show “Mann ki Baat”.

“In sector 29 of Chandigarh, Sanjay Rana ji runs a food stall and sells chhole-bhature on his cycle. One day, her daughter Riddhima and her niece Riya came up with an idea. who had received the COVID vaccine. He gladly accepted the suggestion and immediately began this good and noble effort, ”he said.

“To eat Sanjay Rana ji’s chhole-bhature for free, you must show that you have the vaccine administered the same day. It is said that for the welfare of society, the spirit of service and duty is more necessary than money. Our Sanjay Bhai proves that this saying is right, “Prime Minister Modi said.

Hailing the philanthropic work of several citizens, Prime Minister Modi said on Sunday that their efforts provide inspiration to do something new in life.

He further mentioned Sai Praneeth, a software engineer from Andhra Pradesh who provides climate information to local farmers in order to avoid suffering from weather adversaries.

He said, “Sai Praneeth ji is a software engineer from Andhra Pradesh. Last year, he saw that in his region, farmers had to suffer a lot because of the vagaries of the weather. he decided to use his interest and talent for the welfare of the farmers. Now it purchases weather data from different data sources, analyzes it and sends the necessary information through various media to farmers in the local language.

