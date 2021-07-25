Boris Johnson “faces cabinet revolt” against hike in national insurance taxes to fund welfare reforms

Boris Johnson is facing a cabinet revolt over his plans to increase national insurance to fund his welfare reform plans.

The Prime Minister has considered a 1 percentage point increase in national insurance to pay a lifetime cap on the amount people contribute to their care.

The new tax would be levied on both employers and employees, raising $ 10 billion a year.

The NI plan has been criticized because it would hit lower paid workers more than an income tax increase, and because those who have reached retirement age do not pay NI even they are still working.

It has now emerged that the prime minister is also facing a revolt from inside his own cabinet, with ministers saying they will not back the plan.

According to the Sunday Times, five ministers have declared themselves opposed to the proposed increase which has not yet been definitively accepted.

It was reported that Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid were close to agreeing to the plans, but a source told The Sunday Times that Mr Sunak was “uncomfortable” with the idea.

The source added: “Raising national insurance and giving retirees a pay rise at the same time smacks of intergenerational injustice.”

A cabinet minister told the newspaper: “I don’t think it is fair, especially after the pandemic, to ask 20 and 30 year olds to pay more, especially when we also want them to access health care. scale of housing. ‘

Another cabinet minister said: “Raising NI in the way proposed would increase intergenerational injustice and hit young workers as people do not pay NI beyond state retirement age. do not see why we cannot pay social benefits out of the existing budget while saving money. ‘

A third said: “I don’t think the public is going to buy the idea that by increasing NI we are not violating our overt commitment not to violate taxes. It’s just semantics.

It comes after Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng publicly rejected the idea of ​​funding welfare reforms by increasing national insurance.

In a series of talks Thursday, Kwarteng underscored the Conservative manifesto’s wish that NI, income tax and VAT will not be increased in this legislature.

“That’s what it says in the manifesto, I don’t see how we could increase national insurance,” he told Sky News.

“But you know, things have been very flexible over the last 18 months, we’ve been through an unprecedented time, we’ve spent huge amounts of money that we never thought possible and that’s at the end of the day. chancellor and the treasury, and the whole government, to decide on a budget.

Mr Kwarteng added, “I don’t think we will put in place national insurance in this specific case.”

Economists have been scathing about the idea, calling it the least fair way because it hits people with the lowest incomes and retirees don’t pay.

Mr Johnson’s attempts to reach an inter-party consensus on social protection suffered a further blow when Sir Keir Starmer called the NIC funding flow a “tax on jobs”.

Sir Keir argued in PMQs that companies’ billing might deter them from employing additional people.

The Labor leader said: “The problem is that no one believes a word from the Prime Minister anymore.

“He promised he had a social protection plan, but he dodged it for two years. He promised not to raise taxes, but now he is considering a tax on jobs. ‘

Last week, the architect of the care cap said wealthy retirees should contribute to the costs of the reforms.

Sir Andrew Dilnot said England’s welfare system is a massive political failure that has lasted for decades.

And he said any tax increase to pay for the reforms should include those above retirement age as well as those below.

Sir Andrew told BBC Newsnight that an income tax increase would make more sense as it included retirees.

However, the move would be controversial as Mr. Johnsons’ 2019 manifesto pledged not to increase income tax, IN, or VAT.

Sir Andrew said: I think there are good reasons to ensure that no matter how the money is raised, people over retirement age as well as those not reached retirement age contribute.

About half of social spending actually goes to working-age people, not to the elderly, and three-quarters of us will ultimately need social care.

But I certainly think it is entirely reasonable and appropriate that people who have reached retirement age as well as those who have not reached retirement age pay for this thing which will benefit many of us. we.

Sir Andrew, an economist, came up with the idea of ​​a lifetime cap on the amount spent on care in 2011.