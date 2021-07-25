Zealous Kashmiris will support brave Kashmiri Ambassador today





Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the people of Kashmir will support Prime Minister Imran Khan to victory for bringing the Kashmir case in particular to all international forums as ambassador.

While sharing snapshots from the Gallup Inquiry, the Foreign Minister said, “On July 25, 2018, the people of Pakistan elected Imran Khan as Prime Minister. Inshallah, today July 25, 2021, the zealous people of Azad Kashmir will support the courageous Ambassador of Kashmir to victory.

25 2018 25 2021 #__ pic.twitter.com/7YTfZJSJHX

– Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 25, 2021

Note that Tthe Gallup Survey of Pakistan released a public opinion-based survey report ahead of the 2021 Azad Kashmir (AJK) elections in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the most popular party of Kashmiris and Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most preferred leader, in the opinion of the majority of the Kashmiri people, the July 25 elections will be fair and transparent.

Gallup of Pakistan, an independent non-governmental research organization, carried out the survey in the 10 districts of Azad Kashmir. According to a Gallup poll, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) became the most popular party among Kashmiris with 44% support, followed by PML-N with 12% and PPP with just 9%. Rival PTI parties have the combined support of only 21 percent of the population, according to a Gallup poll, and the PTI alone managed to garner 44 percent support in the survey.

In a Gallup Pakistan poll, a majority of Kashmiris expressed confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling him the preferred leader, and 67% of Azad Kashmiris calling him their preferred leader. In the Gallup poll, Bilawal Bhutto got 49% support and Shahbaz Sharif got 48% support. According to the Gallup poll, Maryam Nawaz got just 44% support.

The Gallup poll indicates that, in the opinion of the majority of Kashmiris, the July 25 elections will be fair and transparent. During the Gallup poll, various questions were asked of the public, including the popularity of the rulers, the performance of the current President and Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, the problems faced by the people, who will win in their eyes and the questions related to the transparency of the elections were included.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bolnews.com/pakistan/2021/07/zealous-kashmiris-to-support-brave-ambassador-of-kashmir-to-victory-fm-qureshi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos