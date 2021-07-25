US Deputy Secretary of State to meet with Wang Yi

The number two US diplomat will travel to China on Sunday to meet with the country’s foreign minister Wang Yi and other officials.

US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will be the first high-ranking diplomat in US President Joe Biden’s administration to visit China since taking office.

Sherman, currently on tour in Asia, is due to pay a two-day visit to the Chinese city of Tianjin from Sunday and meet with Wang and Xie Feng, vice minister responsible for China-US relations.

Based on the results of talks she had earlier in Japan and South Korea, Sherman is expected to urge China to review its activities in the South China Sea as well as its stance on human rights issues.

She is also expected to call on China to cooperate to resolve North Korea’s and climate change issues.

China is seen as ready to make no concessions on matters related to its sovereignty and national security.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters on Friday that the United States was unable to preach or treat China with arrogance. He said China was determined to protect its own sovereignty, national security and the benefits of its developments.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated since their senior diplomats clashed head-on at a meeting in the US state of Alaska in March.

Attention is now on whether the upcoming bilateral talks will break the deadlock and pave the way for a first summit between Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.