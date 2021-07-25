James Gill: It’s Donald Trump’s vaccine. So what took Steve Scalise so long? | Columnist James Gill





Congressman Steve Scalise has joined what virtually every anti-vaccine, those proud, fiercely independent thinkers, never tire of calling sheep. They seem unanimous that “” “” is such a clever pun that you don’t have to think of another joke.

They won’t be happy with Steve Scalise just yet.

Scalise, as the minority whip, is the best dog in Louisiana’s GOP, so he had better hope Bill Gates didn’t insert a microchip into his coronavirus vaccine last week. If the Liberals play with his brain, he might start singing the praises of Obamacare.

There has been no sign of it so far, but Scalise has declared the vaccine safe and effective, which may be enough to prompt some loyal Republicans to want to kick it out of town on a rail. But Scalise is not the only right winger who has, somewhat belatedly, seen the light on the prevention of COVID-19.

Newsmax is one of those channels that challenge Fox as the go-to station for the GOP’s furniture-gnawing wing. But Newsmax CEO, friend of former President Donald Trump, Chris Ruddy, just stood up and congratulated President Joe Biden on the vaccine rollout.

After waiting, Steve Scalise receives COVID vaccine, calls it “safe and effective”

Ruddy also disowned one of his talk show hosts, Rob Schmitt, who said vaccines were unnatural because they allowed geezers to clutter the planet when they should have been 6 feet long ago. underground.

If there’s one media figure who truly appreciates Trump’s affection, it’s Fox’s Sean Hannity. The other day, Hannity joined the pro-vaccine chorus, urging his herd to take the virus seriously.

He vigorously denied ever dismissing the virus as a hoax, despite having been recorded nine days earlier doing just that. It was very disappointing for Hannity. We thought he was a better liar than that.

We have to say hello to Scalise, who got the whole state praying for him when that weirdo shot him on the baseball field, and therefore got a lot of punches. Scalise did Louisiana a great service when he urged citizens to use common sense and get vaccinated right away.

This vaccination should have become a partisan issue is all the more insane given that the Trump administration proposed Operation Warp Speed ​​and deserves some of the credit. However, the Biden administration’s press secretary Jen Psaki has repeatedly refused to concede it, which is not only unsightly but counterproductive. Republican luminaries such as US Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama have stressed that Republicans will not embrace vaccination unless Trump’s contribution is recognized.

This, of course, is a childish pretext for inaction on a matter of life and death, but Tuberville, in his public statements, had previously revealed a staggering ignorance of American governance even in a former college football coach. It appears, however, that his feelings are widely shared within the GOP.

So, despite the sudden support from leading Republicans for the COVID-19 vaccination, the base is clearly not responding.

All we can do is support Scalise in promoting an unusual bipartisan spirit, which would have a better chance of working if a high-ranking Democrat, perhaps Biden himself, could make conciliatory noises. We all need to learn the lesson that we’re not going anywhere by mistreating those with whom we disagree.

However, Hannity’s colleague at Fox, Tucker Carlson, continues to endanger public health by peddling vaccine lies, so let’s make an exception and call him a weasel.

Email James Gill at [email protected]

