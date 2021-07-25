Ex-Pak Cricketer smokes against his own government for killing sports in the country





Thousands of athletes have gathered in the Japanese capital Tokyo to participate in the biggest sporting extravaganza on the planet. Normally held every four years, the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed for a year after the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc around the world.

On opening day, most Indians were in ninth cloud after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu gave the country a dream start by winning a silver medal in the 49kg event. On the other hand, our big rivals, Pakistan, were making the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Their contingent came under heavy criticism for flouting COVID-19 rules and regulations during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. While their standard bearers lowered their masks as they took part in the Parade of Nations, some wore it on their chin while others only covered the mouth and not the nose.

The country, with a population of around 22 crore, has sent one of its smallest contingents to the Olympics – with just 10 athletes qualifying for the mega event, who will compete in nine different sporting events.

Former Pakistani batsman Imran Nazir shared a squad of the country’s 2012 Olympic contingents and this year’s squad, which could be counted at their fingertips. Slamming his own leaders and the authorities responsible for the decline of sport in the country, he said they should be ashamed of themselves.

It’s truly sad. Only 10 athletes from a country of 220 million people.

To all those responsible for the decline of sport in Pakistan, SHAME ON YOU! pic.twitter.com/4qkqC1cj7N

Imran Nazir

Since everyone is blaming the institutions controlling sport in Canada, how many people here are responsible for supporting athletes in our country? Mention any athlete who needs financial help, let’s see if a group or individual can help them achieve their dreams. RT # Olympics

Imran Nazir

Look at the irony, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was one of the most famous cricketers of his generation and given his expertise and love for the sport, most people expected that he is reviving sports culture, but unfortunately that has only diminished since he took over.

Instead of focusing on improving sporting infrastructure in Pakistan, Imran Khan was more interested in poking fun at the Indian cricket team when they lost to New Zealand in the World Championships final. test at Southampton last month.

A small country like New Zealand with 5 million people has just won the world test championship against India, which has 1.3 billion people. This is because they have a very good system to breed talent and polish that talent, the Pakistani prime minister said as quoted by TimesNow News.

The irony is …. The PM is a sportsman

The irony is …. The PM is a sportsman

They have no money to eat. It is a failed state. How do you want them to focus on sports.

The High Priestess (@ Pinky83996650) July 24, 2021

Pakistan has real supporters, unfortunately their voice is too weak.

Dinesh Sinha (@ dinesh2sinha) July 24, 2021

As a Pakistani patriot, it is very sad and painful to see how far we will lag behind in the Chinese sports world and we have destroyed our young generation.

UsAmA SaHaR RANDHAWA (@ UsamaRandhawa00) July 24, 2021

Show this to your Prime Minister Imran Khan who laughed at India after losing in the WTC final he compared the population of India and New Zealand, now today you don’t even players to play

Prateek Verma (rateprateek_vr) July 24, 2021

This is our Pakistan. Apparently getting 72 hours after death a gold medal at the Olympics has more priority in our country.

Naraaz Ahmed (@boyzpledwell) July 24, 2021

Pakistan’s last Olympic medal dates back to the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, ​​when their men’s hockey team won the bronze medal, while the last individual medal was a bronze medal won by boxer Hussain Shah at the Seoul Olympics. in 1988.

Unlike Pakistan, India is experiencing a boom in the sports sector and this was visible when the country sent a record 120 athletes to the Tokyo Olympics, three more than the Rio 2016 Games.

