PPP leader Bilawal denounces Imran’s PoK referendum proposal, says PM Pak “always manages to speak badly – The New Indian Express





By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan’s proposal to hold a referendum in Pak-occupied Kashmir to decide whether residents wanted to live with Pakistan or as as an independent nation.

The PPP chairman, speaking to the media in Karachi, said Prime Minister Imran Khan “always manages to say the wrong thing about Kashmir,” Geo News reported.

“[He] consider the people of Kashmir to be a fool and a traitor. From the start, PPP has always maintained that the Kashmiri people should decide their own fate, ”Bilawal added.

His remarks came hours after opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, rejected the prime minister’s statement assuring Kashmiris the right to opt for independence.

“The whole nation rejects anything other than Pakistan’s historic stance on the Jammu and Kashmir conflict and the UN Security Council resolutions,” Shahbaz said.

“The dispute over Jammu and Kashmir will be settled according to a transparent and independent plebiscite organized under the auspices of the United Nations and this is the position of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir,” he said.

While addressing a campaign rally in Tarar, Imran Khan promised the people of PoK that his government would hold a referendum in which they could choose to join Pakistan or become an independent state.

“… What I want to clarify now is that in 1948 there were two United Nations Security Council resolutions which granted the people of Kashmir the right to decide their future. According to the resolutions of the ‘UN, the people must decide whether they want to join Hindustan or Pakistan “, declared the Prime Minister.

He went on to say that even after the UN-mandated referendum, his government will hold another referendum, where the people of PoK will have the choice of living with Pakistan or becoming an independent state, Geo News reported.

