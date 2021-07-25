Boris Johnson’s planning reforms could turn southern England into urban sprawl | Simon jenkins

The British government is once again trapped by the picaresque policies of Boris Johnson. When the pandemic subsides, the legacy of 2021 could still be something more lasting than the permanent scars in the landscape, thanks to the 2019 parliament.

Last spring the Prime Minister trumpeted the removal of England’s town and country planning regulations, in place since the 1940s. That was enough to get him beaten up in the Chesham and Amersham byelections on them. last months. The Minister of Planning, Robert Jenrick, then protested that to demolish didn’t mean to tear apart, whatever that means. Now he is grappling with a reform mess.

At the root is Johnson’s perfectly laudable ambition to level north and south. Britain has one of the most regionally divided economies in the developed world, with parts of northern England poorer than the regions that made up East Germany. Johnson rightly wants to divert wealth, talent, investment, and productivity in that direction, but he has no idea what that means.

Jenrick’s response is to seek to cram even more houses and therefore people into the Southeast. Backed by his army of conservative real estate developers, he hopes to designate specific areas of the countryside that have been referred to as 30% of British territory as protected, and with a fortuitous presumption in favor of the development of the rest. Given that the protection likely includes the predominantly mountainous areas of Wales and Scotland, it’s hard to see a view of southern England as anything other than open to rampant Los Angeles-like urban sprawl. It means putting an end to 50 years of once-popular division between British cities and their surrounding countryside.

The ambition to promote construction in the south plays on Johnson’s other arbitrary ambition, to build some 300,000 homes each year at their undetermined location. Considering that the authorization already exists for a million households in the land reserves, this seems to be a simple appeasement of the lobby. But the consequence is likely to be a dramatic increase in taxed housing in the countryside. Analysis by CPRE, the rural charity, of the algorithm designed to calculate housing needs shows that Johnsons Uxbridge headquarters will need to find room to 10 times more houses than Rishi Sunaks in Yorkshire. That is hardly improving and has led Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May to condemn building the wrong houses in the wrong places, and former Tory leader William Hague to label the proposed planning reforms. Johnsons Voting Tax.

The reality is that UK housing policy is still in the dark ages. Jenrick is expected to promote downsizing, taxes to discourage under-occupation, renovating old buildings and increasing housing density in the suburbs. There is no need to build on virgin land rather than brownfields all over Britain. Ministers seem to think that the only real house is a car-dependent management house in a southern prairie. It is, as Jenrick says, a dream but it is not a need.

The way to level the regional divide is to make northern cities more attractive places to live. It means stopping Manchester and Liverpool from letting developers turn them into concrete jungles and avoiding humiliations such as Unesco’s having stripped Liverpool of its World Heritage status this week. It means galvanizing the creative potential of old Victorian town centers such as Bradford and Huddersfield. It means smart preservation, not senseless destruction. British town planning must rediscover both its architectural flair and its democratic virility.

Rumor has it that Jenricks’ department is now frantically trying to de-Cheshamize its planning bill. This could mean dropping the simplistic zoning plan and restoring democratic control over building permits. It is absurd for him to claim that this will hamper development. About 90% of building permits in England pass. Otherwise, local democracies will only have endless recourse before the courts as their only defense. Already, judges are forced to become deputy town planners. Hence Johnson’s frantic measures to curb judicial review. The man is, heart and soul, an anti-democrat.