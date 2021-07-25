Politics
Boris Johnson’s planning reforms could turn southern England into urban sprawl | Simon jenkins
The British government is once again trapped by the picaresque policies of Boris Johnson. When the pandemic subsides, the legacy of 2021 could still be something more lasting than the permanent scars in the landscape, thanks to the 2019 parliament.
Last spring the Prime Minister trumpeted the removal of England’s town and country planning regulations, in place since the 1940s. That was enough to get him beaten up in the Chesham and Amersham byelections on them. last months. The Minister of Planning, Robert Jenrick, then protested that to demolish didn’t mean to tear apart, whatever that means. Now he is grappling with a reform mess.
At the root is Johnson’s perfectly laudable ambition to level north and south. Britain has one of the most regionally divided economies in the developed world, with parts of northern England poorer than the regions that made up East Germany. Johnson rightly wants to divert wealth, talent, investment, and productivity in that direction, but he has no idea what that means.
Jenrick’s response is to seek to cram even more houses and therefore people into the Southeast. Backed by his army of conservative real estate developers, he hopes to designate specific areas of the countryside that have been referred to as 30% of British territory as protected, and with a fortuitous presumption in favor of the development of the rest. Given that the protection likely includes the predominantly mountainous areas of Wales and Scotland, it’s hard to see a view of southern England as anything other than open to rampant Los Angeles-like urban sprawl. It means putting an end to 50 years of once-popular division between British cities and their surrounding countryside.
The ambition to promote construction in the south plays on Johnson’s other arbitrary ambition, to build some 300,000 homes each year at their undetermined location. Considering that the authorization already exists for a million households in the land reserves, this seems to be a simple appeasement of the lobby. But the consequence is likely to be a dramatic increase in taxed housing in the countryside. Analysis by CPRE, the rural charity, of the algorithm designed to calculate housing needs shows that Johnsons Uxbridge headquarters will need to find room to 10 times more houses than Rishi Sunaks in Yorkshire. That is hardly improving and has led Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May to condemn building the wrong houses in the wrong places, and former Tory leader William Hague to label the proposed planning reforms. Johnsons Voting Tax.
The reality is that UK housing policy is still in the dark ages. Jenrick is expected to promote downsizing, taxes to discourage under-occupation, renovating old buildings and increasing housing density in the suburbs. There is no need to build on virgin land rather than brownfields all over Britain. Ministers seem to think that the only real house is a car-dependent management house in a southern prairie. It is, as Jenrick says, a dream but it is not a need.
The way to level the regional divide is to make northern cities more attractive places to live. It means stopping Manchester and Liverpool from letting developers turn them into concrete jungles and avoiding humiliations such as Unesco’s having stripped Liverpool of its World Heritage status this week. It means galvanizing the creative potential of old Victorian town centers such as Bradford and Huddersfield. It means smart preservation, not senseless destruction. British town planning must rediscover both its architectural flair and its democratic virility.
Rumor has it that Jenricks’ department is now frantically trying to de-Cheshamize its planning bill. This could mean dropping the simplistic zoning plan and restoring democratic control over building permits. It is absurd for him to claim that this will hamper development. About 90% of building permits in England pass. Otherwise, local democracies will only have endless recourse before the courts as their only defense. Already, judges are forced to become deputy town planners. Hence Johnson’s frantic measures to curb judicial review. The man is, heart and soul, an anti-democrat.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/jul/25/boris-johnson-planning-reforms-england
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]