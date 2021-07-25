Two Turkish soldiers killed, two wounded in attack in northern Syria (ministry)

This file photo shows Turkish military vehicles heading towards the northern Syrian town of al-Bab on January 9, 2017 (By Reuters)

Turkey’s defense ministry said two Turkish soldiers were killed and just as many injured in an attack on their armored vehicle in northern Syria.

The ministry said in a statement shared on Twitter on Saturday evening that the victims took place in the al-Bab area of ​​Aleppo province.

The statement added that Turkish forces immediately launched retaliatory fire, saying: “After the attack on our vehicle, terrorist targets in the area were identified, immediately attacked and actually hit. Our punitive fire against terrorist positions continues.

Turkey views the United States-backed People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria as a terrorist organization linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has sought to create an autonomous Kurdish region in Turkey since 1984.

Turkey has had a military presence in northern Syria, despite strong protests from Damascus, in recent years in a declared attempt to push Kurdish militants away from its borders.

In August 2016, Turkish troops, tanks and planes in an operation called the Euphrates Shield crossed the border into what Ankara said was aimed at pushing back Daesh terrorists and preventing the YPG from gaining more ground. in northern Syria.

Turkish forces and Ankara-backed militants invaded several towns, including Jarablus, eventually moving south into the strategic al-Bab region.

On October 9, 2019, Turkish forces and Ankara-backed militants launched a cross-border invasion of northeastern Syria as part of another attack with the same objective.

Two weeks after the start of the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turks Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a memorandum of understanding stating that the YPG should withdraw from the Turkish-controlled “safe zone” in the north. east of Syria within 150 hours, after which Ankara and Moscow carry out joint patrols in the area.

The patrols have since come under repeated attacks by militants.