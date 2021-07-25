AJK heads to the polls today in a busy atmosphere – Journal





More than 2,000 polling stations declared sensitive or most sensitive Officials promise results will be published within an hour of the end of the ballot

MUZAFFARABAD: In a very charged atmosphere against a background of allegations and insults from the leaders of three major contending parties, more than 3.22 million Kashmiri voters from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Pakistan will vote on Sunday (today).

In total, there are 3,220,546 (3.22 million) votes cast in the 45 constituencies of the AJK Legislative Assembly. Among them, 2,817,090 voters are registered in 33 constituencies of the AJK assembly. Of the remaining voters, 373,652 are registered in the six constituencies representing refugees from occupied Jammu and 29,804 are registered in the six constituencies representing refugees from the occupied Kashmir Valley. These 12 constituencies representing refugees from the occupied Jammu and Kashmir valley have a total of 403,456 registered voters.

Previously, general elections in the AJK were mainly a contest between the local leaders of the contending parties, with quiet support from their parent parties or from like-minded governments in Pakistan.

However, in recent years these elections have become a do-or-die battle directly between the central leadership of the traditional parties, relegating their local leadership as well as a few state parties to the background.

The 2006 general election was the last electoral exercise that saw a long-standing indigenous party, All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (AJKMC) fight against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to retain power in Muzaffarabad.

Five years later, the main candidates in the legislative elections were the PPP and the PML-N, the latter having been launched just seven months before the elections, while the AJKMC lagged behind in third place.

The then Prime Minister, Yousuf Raza Gillani, members of his PPP cabinet, and Nawaz Sharif and his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, then Chief Minister of Punjab, of the PML-N visited different regions and spoke at rallies and public meetings before the elections. as part of the campaign of their respective parties.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was launched in the AJK in 2015, just a year before the next general election and it made its parliamentary representation when its regional president, lawyer Sultan Mahmood, ran for office. and won a by-election after resigning from its assembly. seat he won as a PPP candidate in 2011.

The 2016 polls again saw verbal duels between key leaders, primarily PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and then federal ministers of the PML-N government Pervez Rashid, Barjees Tahir and Dr Asif Kirmani, giving credit to the impression that the AJK elections had been hijacked by Pakistan-based parties.

The PPP leadership then repeatedly called the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif a traitor for being [Narendra] Friend of Modis. On behalf of the PTI, its chairman Imran Khan also referred to a few events, albeit lip service, in which he criticized the Sharif family for their alleged corruption.

However, this year the pre-poll campaign broke previous records of aggression towards their rivals.

From June 25, when Mr. Bhutto-Zardari took the lead of the opponents by launching his party’s campaign from Dadyal, followed by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Federal Ministers Ali Amin Gandapur, Murad Saeed and PM Khan, by July 23 when the campaign ended at midnight, the AJK electorate heard only allegations, counter-allegations and the usual gossip at rallies.

While the PPP and PML-N have played the Kashmir card by accusing PTI leaders of failing to take any substantial action in response to India’s August 5, 2019 decision against occupied Kashmir and also planning to convert the AJK into a province of Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan in his four appearances in the AJK, he brought corruption charges against opponents.

They spat venom at each other during their speeches … There was a lot of hollow rhetoric about Kashmir but no word on the myriad of problems faced by the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as their likely solutions, commented Abdul Hakim Kashmir, a political analyst based in Muzaffarabad.

The campaign also saw the helplessness of the AJK electoral commission in front of Mr. Gandapur, who it had banned from attending any AJK event after allegations of money distribution, announcement of projects development and use of abusive language in violation of the code of conduct, but to no avail.

Ms Nawaz also launched allegations of vote theft by the PTI despite her own party being in power in the AJK until the next government was installed.

The Election Commission, while rejecting such allegations, asserts that tight security and other measures taken by it leave no room for rigging.

Farhat Ali Mir, one of the two constitutional members of the commission, told reporters on Saturday that presidents have an obligation to provide the duly signed results of their stations to the agents of all running candidates, immediately after the count, thus eliminating the chances of manipulation of the results.

As of Saturday evening, election materials had been sent to all respective offices in total 5,129, of which 826 had been declared most sensitive and 1,209 as sensitive.

Voting, which is set to start at 8 a.m., will end at 5 p.m. while the results at polling stations will be announced within an hour of the end of the ballot, according to commission officials.

Posted in Dawn, July 25, 2021

