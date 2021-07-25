Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to make statement on Pegasus Row in Parliament: P Chidambaram
New Delhi:
Top Congressman P Chidambaram said on Sunday that the government should either request an investigation by a joint parliamentary committee into the Pegasus espionage allegations or ask the Supreme Court to appoint a sitting judge to investigate the case, and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in parliament clarifying whether there had been oversight or not.
The former interior minister said he was not sure it could be argued that the entire 2019 electoral term was vitiated by “illegal espionage”, but added that he may have “helped” the BJP to achieve this victory which was “marred” by the allegations.
Mr Chidambaram also said that an investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) may be more effective than an investigation by the Standing Parliamentary Information Technology Committee, saying the former would be more empowered by Parliament.
Asked about the remarks of the head of the IT group of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor, that the subject is “already within the mandate of my committee” and that a CPM is not required, Mr Chidambaram expressed doubts as to whether the IT group made up of a majority of BJP members will allow a full investigation into the matter.
“The rules of parliamentary committees are rather strict. For example, they cannot collect evidence openly, but a JPC may be empowered by Parliament to collect evidence in public, cross-examine witnesses and summon documents. So I think that a JPC will have a lot more powers than a parliamentary committee, ”he declared.
At the same time, he said he was not diminishing the role of the parliamentary committee as far as it could investigate the matter and was welcome to do so.
Last Sunday, an international media consortium reported that more than 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers, including two ministers, more than 40 journalists, three opposition leaders as well as dozens of businessmen and activists in India, could have been targeted for hacking via the Pegasus spyware of the Israeli firm NSO.
The government has denied all opposition allegations in this affair.
Regarding the government’s response to the allegations, Chidambaram referred to the statement by Minister of Information and Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to Parliament, saying he was clearly a “very smart minister” and that the statement was therefore “very intelligently worded”.
“He (Ashwini Vaishnaw) denies that there was unauthorized surveillance. He is not denying that there was surveillance. He is not denying that there was authorized surveillance. difference between authorized surveillance and unauthorized surveillance, “said the president of Congress. noted.
Asking the government questions, he asked if there was any surveillance and if the espionage was being carried out by Pegasus. “If the Pegasus spyware was used, who acquired it? Was it acquired by the government or by one of its agencies,” he asked.
The Rajya Sabha member also called on the government to disclose the amount paid to acquire the spyware.
“These are simple, straightforward questions that the average citizen asks and the minister should answer them directly. After all, France ordered an investigation when it was revealed that President (Emmanuel) Macron’s number was one of the numbers that were hacked. Israel itself ordered an investigation by its National Security Council, “he said.
If two big countries can order an investigation, why shouldn’t India order an investigation and find answers to the four simple questions, he asked rhetorically.
Mr Chidambaram said the issue also raises national security concerns because, if the government says it did not carry out surveillance, then the question arises as to who carried out the espionage.
“Was it a rogue agency in India doing it without the knowledge of the government or was it a foreign agency hacking into Indian phones without the knowledge of the government. government monitoring, “he said.
Asked about the opposition’s request for an investigation monitored by the Supreme Court and whether the highest court should deal with it suo motu, Chidambaram said he would not comment on what the court said. may or may not do, but pointed out that there is already a public interest dispute filed by one or two people, separately, asking him to take cognizance of Pegasus’ revelations suo motu.
“Either way, the government should either ask Parliament to form a JPC or the government should ask the Supreme Court to spare an honorable judge to conduct the investigation,” he said.
Asked about Home Secretary Amit Shah’s assertion that the allegations were aimed at humiliating India on the world stage, Mr. Chidambaram said the Home Secretary chose his words very carefully and did not did not deny the existence of surveillance.
“He (Amit Shah) is not denying that a number of phones in India have been hacked using Pegasus software. So in fact, rather than what the Home Secretary said, what he didn’t say is more important, “he said.
If the Home Secretary is unable to categorically deny that Indian phones have been infiltrated by spyware, then he must obviously take responsibility for this “scandal” that is happening under his watch, Chidambaram said.
Asked about the deadlock in Parliament on the issue and calls from the opposition ranks for the PM to make a statement on the Pegasus issue, he said PM Modi should have made a statement on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament itself when the allegations came to the fore.
“There are only a few agencies that could have done this surveillance. All the agencies are under the control of the prime minister,” he said.
“Each minister only knows what comes under his department. The prime minister knows what is going on in all the departments. So, it is the prime minister who should come forward and say whether there was surveillance or not and whether there was surveillance, whether it was allowed or not, “Mr. Chidambaram said.
