Want to assess Donald Trump’s judgment? Listen to Donald Trump





One of the things I have is very good judgment, says Donald Trump, and I think I have a very good temperament. I certainly have a great relationship with the people I get along with. During his campaign in 2016, Trump pledged to appoint the best people to his cabinet and administration.

As president, Trump has selected people to fill the most important positions in the government of the United States. Anyone interested in evaluating their judgment should pay attention to their reasons for choosing them and their subsequent evaluations of their performance in the office.

When Trump appointed Army General Mark MilleyMark MilleyBiden clears up to 0 million for Afghan refugees, US leads strikes against Taliban to support Afghan forces Overnight Defense: Pentagon chief defends Milley after Trump’s book review | Discusses Critical Race Theory | Senior General Says Taliban Have “Strategic Momentum” in War PLUS Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 2019, Trump said he has absolute confidence that he will perform his duty with the same brilliant and the same courage he has shown throughout his long and distinguished career. In January 2020, after Milley apologized for allowing the military to be involved in the expulsion of protesters at a rally in Washington DC, the president said he should step down and be replaced by someone who is genuinely ready to defend our army against radical leftists who hate our country. and our flag. In July 2020, Trump explained that he gave Milley the job because Defense Secretary James MattisJames Norman MattisTrump said General Milley was “the last person” he would want to launch a coup with Overnight Defense: Former Secretary of Defense Rumsfeld dies at 88 | Trump calls on Milley to resign | House subcommittee advances Pentagon spending bill Biden is not a leaking state ship, not yet MORE [whom he also had appointed] couldn’t stand it, had no respect for him and wouldn’t recommend it, and President Obama didn’t like him and actually fired Milley. I often act against the advice of people I don’t respect.

President Trump Donald Trump Trump greets Arizona Senate for audit at rally in Phoenix, criticizes Arkansas Governor, Arkansas Governor says it is “disappointing” that vaccinations have become ” politicians “Watch Live: Trump Attends Rally in Phoenix MORE Said July 2018: I’ve long heard that the most important decision a US president can make is selecting a Supreme Court justice. Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael Kavanaugh Kavanaugh Conspiracy? Calls to Reopen Investigation Ignore Both Facts and Law Money: Shout at Congress: Raise Debt Ceiling or Risk “Irreparable Harm” | Frustration mounts as infrastructure talks drag lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford denigrate FBI investigation into Kavanaugh because ‘sham’ MORE, her candidate, had one of the finest legal minds and sharpest of our time, Trump said. After Kavanaugh didn’t vote to do away with the Affordable Care Act or assert Trump’s challenges in the 2020 election, Trump fumed that Kavanaugh doesn’t have the guts you need to be a grand judge. Trump hinted that his judges should grant him loyalty before their oath to uphold the Constitution: where would he be without me? Trump asked Kavanaugh. I saved his life. He wouldn’t even be in a law firm. Who would have had it? No one. Totally dishonored.

In December 2018, President Trump hailed William Barr, his choice as Attorney General, as one of the most respected jurists in the country, a great man, a great person, a brilliant man. In February 2020, Trump defended the then besieged Barr as a very honest shooter, a person of incredible integrity, whose commitment to the rule of law, the Constitution, and the American people proved that trust was well placed. But when Barr announced that the Justice Department found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election, Trump allegedly exploded: How the f- – – could you do this to me? Trump has now concluded that Barr is a RINO [Republican In Name Only], a hypocrite who came out with a moan, a disappointment in every sense of the word.

Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePoll: 73% of Democratic voters would consider voting for Biden in 2024 primary Biparty Congressional Committee urges IOC to postpone, move Games from Beijing Noem to South Carolina for event PLUS advance voting, man of honor, character, and integrity – a man I truly believe is exceptional for our country – was Trump’s first choice for Vice President, Trump told Americans in 2016. When Pence began to argue that the Constitution required him to certify the results presented by the Electoral College in 2020, Trump would have concluded that he was a stiff and a square, a person who could be rolled over.

Do you want to be a patriot or a p —-? he would have asked the vice president.

Do you have any doubts as to whether the errors in judgment admitted by Trump constitute a model?

Just 11 Days After Trump Hired Anthony Scaramucci Anthony Scaramucci Political Editor Steve Scully Leaving C-SPAN Influential Republicans Details Call to Reform Party, Threatens to Form New One Anthony Scaramucci Joins CNBC as PLUS Contributor (one person for which I have great respect) as White House Director of Communications in 2017, he fired him. I barely knew him until his 11 days of incompetence, Trump explained afterwards. A very unstable madman job, Scaramucci (Trump said) made a fool of himself, mistreated staff, was fired.

Trump maintained that the directors of national intelligence, FBI and CIA he appointed were extremely passive and naive and should go back to school.

Trump initially seen as Secretary of State Rex TillersonRex Wayne TillersonHouse passes legislation to elevate cybersecurity to the State Department. Biden is not yet a leaky state ship. people, but later I called him stupid as a rock, I couldn’t get rid of him fast enough. He was lazy as hell.

General John KellyJohn Francis KellyMORE, a true star in my all-respected administration, Trump later claimed he was above his head as chief of staff.

World-class legal mind and considered a very great attorney general, Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard Sessions Democrat blocks Biden border candidate Garland overturns Trump-era immigration court rule, allowing Judges to stay cases Unsealed documents detail Trump and Biden’s efforts on journalists’ files MORE has become in the subsequent judgment of Trump mentally unqualified for the post.

The great, initially incompetent John Bolton, a wacko never had a clue, was ostracized and thankfully dumped.

Gen. James Mattis, a brilliant and wonderful man, became in Trump’s mind the most overrated general in the world after serving as Secretary of Defense. What has he done for me? Trump asked.

Home Secretary Ryan Zinke Ryan Keith ZinkeThe Hill’s Morning Report – Biden launches blitz for jobs with ‘thank you, Georgia’ NIGHT ENERGY: Court sets in motion ban on EPA on pesticides linked to development issues | Trump’s Home Secretary Zinke Runs To Congress Again | Senate passes bipartisan Water Infrastructure Bill B Trump’s Home Secretary Zinke is running for Congress again. AG resigns over divorce, suspected MORE case, or Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price Thomas (Tom) Edmunds Price Former Georgia Ethics Officer to challenge McBath who all resigned amid allegations of ethics violations.

Does Donald Trump Really Have Good Judgment? Did he name the best people?

Donald Trump has already provided very convincing answers.

Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University. He is the co-author (with Stuart Blumin) of “Rude Republic: Americans and Their Politics in the Nineteenth Century”.

